Rahul Tewatia’s two sixes off the last two balls of the run-chase against Punjab Kings handed a six-wicket win to Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League on Friday.
Tewatia was unbeaten on 13 off three balls as Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat, who chose to field first after winning the toss, reached their 190-run target to win on the last ball of the match.
Gujarat opener Shubman Gill was the game’s top scorer – hitting 96 off 59 balls, with 11 fours and a six – before he fell to South African Kagiso Rabada in the second last over of the chase.
Gill struck key partnerships with debutant B Sai Sudharsan, 35 off 30 balls, and Pandya, who made 27 off 18.
India’s rookie left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh was the most effective Punjab bowler but went wicket-less in his four overs for 31 runs.
Rabada took two wickets – including opener Matthew Wade, who hit 6 off 7 balls – and gave up 35 runs in his four overs.
West Indian all-rounder Odean Smith leaked 19 runs off the last six balls of Gujarat’s chase and went wicket-less in his three overs for 35 runs.
