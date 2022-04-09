Hockey, FIH Pro League live updates: India 1-0 Netherlands
All the live updates from the second leg of the tie between India and the Netherlands.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Indian hockey here.
First leg: Clinical India end Dutch winning streak
Screenshots courtesy: Disney+Hotstar / FIH
Live updates
Q1: IND 1-0 NED
GOAL! Nothing came out of the first PC but it led to another one. Multiple deflections but Rajwinder Kaur, playing only her fourth match for the senior team, managed to deflect it in. Good reactions and a great start to the match for India.
Q1: IND 0-0 NED
India have a PC inside the opening 20 seconds. A quick move and a good start for India.
National anthems done: A short turnaround for both teams. Just 18 hours between the two matches and that might be a factor today given the heat. Still, the teams played out a very exciting match yesterday and one hopes we see more of the same today. This is India’s last home game till June.
Janneke Schopman: We know what we need to do in these conditions. No point complaining about it. We have our hydration strategies in place.
The afternoon heat: If the heat yesterday wasn’t enough, today will be another challenge. The afternoon game between the top two teams in the points table will see extra one minute breaks during each quarter. It is already 40 degrees C.
Hello and welcome to out coverage of the second leg of the tie between India and the Netherlands. On Friday, India registered their first win against the Netherlands in over a decade with a clinical 2-1 win thanks to their efficient attacking performance backed by their usually stellar defence. It was a pretty inexperienced Dutch team but they still put up a good fight. Expect more of the same today.