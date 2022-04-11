Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson and the team’s Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara spoke about Ravichandran Ashwin becoming the first batter in Indian Premier League history to be retired out after he walked off following his 28.

On Sunday, Ashwin opted to bring his 23-ball knock to an end in 18.2 overs of the Royals innings against Lucknow Super Giants, to allow Riyan Parag to join the big-hitting Shimron Hetmyer.

Talking about Ashwin’s stunning act in the post-match presentation after the team’s three-run win, Samson clarified that the move was, in fact, a “team decision” and said, “It’s about being Rajasthan Royals (Ashwin’s retired out). We keep trying different things.”

“(We) have been talking about it before the season. We thought that if some situation occurs, we can use it. It was a team decision,” he continued.

The left-handed Hetmyer smashed an unbeaten 59 off 36 deliveries including six sixes and Parag also got one hit over the fence in his four-ball stay as Royals finished on 165-6.

“I had no idea about it (Ashwin’s retirement) - he was also a bit tired,” Hetmyer said of Ashwin’s rare form of departure. It was a good decision, as the kid (Parag) hit a six for us.”

Meanwhile, Sangakkara also spoke about the decision to send in Ashwin at No.6, holding back Parag for later and Ashwin’s move in detail during the post-match press conference.

He said, “It was the right time to do that. Ashwin himself was asking from the field as well and we had discussed just before that as to what we would do.”

“As the coach I got one call wrong not sending Riyan Parag ahead of Rassie van der Dussen and holding Rassie back so we couldn’t get the full benefit of Riyan, but Ashwin handled that situation, walking in under pressure, he batted, supported the team and then finally sacrificed himself in terms of retiring himself out and then backed it up with a magnificent bowling effort.”

According to cricket rules, batters are allowed to retire at any time of the innings when the ball is dead after informing the umpires.

Once retired out, a batter cannot come back to take the crease, unlike retired hurt, where a batter can return to finish off his/her innings.

The cricketing world on Twitter also chimed in about whether this strategy should now be common practice and a norm in T20 cricket.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions:

Ashwin retired out is fascinating T20 tactics. T20 is causing us to rethink the way we conceive the game of in the 21st century.😊😊 — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) April 10, 2022

Props to Ravichandran Ashwin for retiring out himself in team's interest. It is something which should be normalized in limited overs cricket. I'm sure it will be done regularly in the future. Ashwin can be called the pioneer of this brave strategy. RESPECT! #IPL2022 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 10, 2022

Ashwin has been called out for doing the right – and smart – thing twice (running out Buttler, running off a deflection).



No guardian of Spirit of Cricket has a problem with retiring out, it seems. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) April 10, 2022

First ever in #IPL history. Retired out, who else but #Ashwin — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 10, 2022

Had to be Ashwin. A first retired out in the IPL. If it’s in the rule book, why not. Tactical game awareness > Set notional patterns. Well done, sir. #RRvLSG — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) April 10, 2022

Not a fan of retiring out a batsman… you’re messing with the flow of the game.. soon there will be players being retired out after the power play and then also guys retired after 15 overs as the coaches will send specialists in for the death batting. #IPL2022 — Owais shah (@owaisshah203) April 11, 2022

It had to be Ashwin, didn't it. He is to the IPL what any woman is to a man's world: Dragging the whole ecosystem into the future by challenging the status quo. — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) April 10, 2022

Rajasthan Royals win by 3 runs. From where these 3 runs came?



One way of looking at it would be R Ashwin retiring out in the first inns cos he was struggling to hit big. That brought Riyan Parag, who hit a six in the last over. Small contribution, BIG IMPACT! #IPL2022 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) April 10, 2022

Ash, retired out, but played his part. 👏🙏 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 10, 2022

This move has been discussed so often over the last five years but it takes a brave team and a selfless player to translate theory into practice



Parag only made 8 off 4 balls - but that should be enough to vindicate the decision, with Ashwin striking at 122 in his innings — Matt Roller (@mroller98) April 10, 2022

Retired OUT….it was only a matter of time we saw it in the #IPL2022 Makes a lot of sense. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 10, 2022

Surprised it took so long for it to happen in T20 . #retiredout #IPL2022 — Rohan Gavaskar (@rohangava9) April 10, 2022

As @ashwinravi99 becomes the first player to retire out in the IPL, I can’t help but think about the time he’s done with his playing days and is heading the ICC men’s Cricket Committee. Imagine the innovations he’ll bring into and for the game #IPL2022 — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) April 10, 2022

Ashwin has been retried out! Talk about playing for the team and leading from the front, well done, @ashwinravi99 & @rajasthanroyals! — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) April 10, 2022

Retire-Out. First of many. De-stigmatise it. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 10, 2022

(With inputs from AFP)