Hockey India on Monday named the 22-member Indian men’s hockey team that will take on Germany in the upcoming FIH Men’s Hockey Pro League double-header on April 14 and 15 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The team will be led by captain Amit Rohidas and vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh.

The 22-member squad includes goalkeepers PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, and defenders Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Surender Kumar, Jugraj Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, and Gurinder Singh.

The midfield will see Nilakanta Sharma, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Shamsher Singh, Hardik Singh, and Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh while the forward line will feature Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, and Akashdeep Singh.

“This year’s FIH Pro League has provided us with great opportunities to try different combinations and tactics. We have recognised what works and, more importantly, what areas we need to improve on,” said head coach Graham Reid.

“This week against Germany is the last leg of our home games for this year and we are looking forward to two more world-class encounters once again.

“Germany are always an extremely tough opponent and given where we both are on the ladder it will be important for us to finish this week with as many points as possible to remain at the top of the points table.”

The Indian team has thus far played ten matches in this season of FIH Hockey Pro League. The team is currently placed on top of the table with 21 points, while Germany second with 17 points in 8 games.

The Indian team has beaten South Africa at home (10-2, 10-2) while they won a game and lost a game each against France (5-0, 2-5) which was also held in South Africa. At home, India won a game and lost one to Spain (5-4, 3-5), won one game 4-3 and lost one 2-2 (1-3 on the shootout) against Argentina, and recently, won both their games against England, 3-3 (3-2 shootout), and 4-3.

India will face off against Germany on 14th April at 1930 hrs IST and 15th April at 1700 hrs IST at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

The matches will be live on Star Sports First and Disney+Hotstar.

The squad

Goalkeepers

Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran

Krishan B Pathak

Defenders

Varun Kumar

Amit Rohidas

Surender Kumar

Jugraj Singh

Harmanpreet Singh

Jarmanpreet Singh

Gurinder Singh

Midfielders

Nilakanta Sharma

Manpreet Singh

Vivek Sagar Prasad

Shamsher Singh

Hardik Singh

Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh

Forwards

Sukhjeet Singh

Abhishek

Mandeep Singh

Shilanand Lakra

Dilpreet Singh

Lalit Kumar Upadhyay

Akashdeep Singh