Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup, India vs England Live: Mumtaz Khan gets the equaliser, 1-1 in Q2
Follow live updates of the Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup match between India and England.
Live updates
“Very happy that we found ourselves when the game was progressing. We’re creating opportunities,” said India coach Erik Wonink.
The match started rather dull given the standards of these two teams, but picked up in the second half after England got the opening goal - a rather lucky goal - through skipper Millie Giglio in the 18th minute. India was back on terms three minutes later through Mumtaz Khan, who scored her seventh of this tournament. It was end-to-end stuff thereon with both teams sharing chances, setting this match up for an exciting second half.
That’s halftime
Q2 - India 1-1 England: So close! Sangita Kumari pushes forward deflect another well-worked PC move. Salima Tete slaps the ball towards Sangita, she gets the deflection but the ball sails just an inch away from the post.
Q2 - India 1-1 England: Penalty corner to India with just a minute left of play. Bit of indiscipline from Maddie Long, she hits the ball away after giving away a free hit. Umpire upgrades it to a short corner.
Q2 - India 1-1 England: Giglio gets a shot away at the end of another good England move, but Kharibam is there this time to clear the danger.
Q2 - India 1-1 England: Mumtaz so close to doubling the score. Cross comes in from the right and Mumtaz charges into the circle, she dives forward but the ball is just outside her reach and she’s unable to get the deflection.
Q2 - India 1-1 England: Another chance for India. Beauty Dungdung with just the goalkeeper to beat. But Welch makes herself big and a defender comes in make things difficult. Chance goes begging as England get it away.
Q2 - India 1-1 England: GOAL FOR INDIA! Who else, but Mumtaz Khan to get the equaliser for India. It’s her seventh goal of this tournament. Gets a cross pass from the right, one touch to control, second to slot it home.
Q2 - India 0-1 England: GOAL FOR ENGLAND! Very, very lucky goal for Giglio. She gets a weak shot on goal, but as the ball bobbles towards Bichu Kharibam, she mistimes her kick and the ball goes between her legs.
Q2 - India 0-0 England: Excellent chance for India, but Lalrindiki fires just wide. She should have done better though.
England ends the quarter with a good chance, but the opening 15 minutes has been more of a midfield-battle between the two. Second quarter coming up.
Q1 - India 0-0 England: Excellent stickwork by Claudia Swain to dribble past Ishika Chaudhary and Marina to get into the Indian circle. Ball just gets away from her as she’s about to pull the trigger. She plays the reversehit on the run but ball goes wide, just as the hooter sounds for the first quarter.
Q1 - India 0-0 England: Millie Giglio, the England captain rushes into the Indian circle and pulls it to her left for Vicki McCabe, but it’s a bit too strong and two England forwards collide as the chance goes begging.
Q1 - India 0-0 England: Tilly Butterworth gets England’s first shot on goal, but it’s a weak attempt easily saved by Bichu Devi Kharibam. Butterworth gets the ball again, goes for a reverse hit but it’s adjudged as back stick.
Q1 - India 0-0 England: Deepika gets the shot away, but Mila Welch in the English goal sticks out her left foot to make a strong save. It launches an England counter-attack till there’s a stick check in the Indian circle.
Q1 - India 0-0 England: Deepika’s drag-flick catches a rusher’s foot, PC to be retaken.
Q1 - India 0-0 England: Penalty corner for India. Good charge in from Sangita from the right, makes the cross and there’s chaos till the ball strikes an English leg.
And they’re off!
“This team has made a lot of improvement, today is just confirmation for the girls to show that they’re ready to take the next step,” said India coach Erik Wonink.
An update from the 5-6th place match, Argentina beat South Korea 10-0. Soon we’ll know who finishes third and fourth - India or England. And then the final between the Netherlands and Germany.
Both teams have charged out onto the pitch for the national anthems for once last time in this tournament. Match will start in just a few minutes.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup. India, led by Salima Tete, take on England in the bronze medal playoff at this World Cup. India lost 3-0 to the Netherlands and England were thumped 8-0 by Germany in their respective semi-finals. Both teams still have a chance to ensure they don’t return home empty-handed.
This is only the second time India reached the semi-final of the Junior Women’s World Cup. The team had won bronze in 2013, and the current squad has a chance to emulate the success of the team from nine years ago - which had the likes of Rani Rampal, Sushila Chanu and Vandana Katariya among others in their ranks. For England, meanwhile, this was the third time they reached the last four, but have failed to win a single medal so far.
