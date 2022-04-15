On Friday, the England and Wales Cricket Board announced that Joe Root was stepping down as England’s Test captain. Root’s decision comes after the 1-0 Test series defeat to West Indies last month, and a 4-0 Ashes loss to Australia.
“After returning from the Caribbean tour and having time to reflect, I have decided to step down as England men’s Test captain,” Root said.
“It has been the most challenging decision I have had to make in my career but having discussed this with my family and those closest to me, I know the timing is right.
“I am immensely proud to have captained my country and will look back on the past five years with enormous pride. It has been an honour to have done the job and to have been a custodian of what is the pinnacle of English cricket.”
Root, 31, holds the record for the highest number of wins as England’s Test captain, his 27 putting him one ahead of Michael Vaughan and three ahead of Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss.
In a post on Instagram, vice-captain Ben Stokes paid a heartfelt tribute to Root’s time as captain, describing it as a “privilege” to play for him. He wrote: “Been a great ride with you my friend. Watching one of my great mates lead us all out on to the field was a privilege. You have given everything to English cricket and we all want to say thank you for your sacrifices and hard work. #legend @root66.”
Several other people from the cricket world chimed in to congratulate Root on a challenging but impressive captaincy career, the successor to him and more. Have a look:
(With inputs from AFP)
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.