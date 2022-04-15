Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of Indian Premier League 2022 due to a back injury, the tournament officials confirmed on Friday.

At the mega auction ahead of the season, Chahar was CSK’s most expensive recruit at Rs 14 crore.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have signed fast bowler Harshit Rana as a replacement for pacer Rasikh Salam for the rest of the IPL 2022 season. Salam, who played two games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament.

His replacement, Harshit Rana, from Delhi will join KKR at his base price of INR 20 Lakh.

Additionally, Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment.