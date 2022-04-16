Indian Football Watch: Nirmala Devi’s stunning long-range goal kicks-off the fifth Indian Women’s League season Kickstart FC from Bengaluru beat Mumbai-based PIFA Sports 3-1 in the opening match of the IWL in Bhubaneswar. Scroll Staff 21 minutes ago Nirmala Devi (R) celebrates her goal with teammates | AIFF Nirmala Devi (19) goal v PIFA Sports. 🇮🇳🔥 #HeroIWL #SFTig pic.twitter.com/QqzTUi5iiK— Sevens Tigress (@sevenstigress) April 15, 2022 Play We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Nirmala Devi Indian Women's League AIFF Kickstart FC PIFA Sports Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio