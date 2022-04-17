London 2012 Olympics silver medallist Mathias Boe is in line to return to India for a second stint as doubles coach after Malaysia’s Tan Kim Her declined the offer.

Tan, who is credited with helping Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty break into the Top 20 men’s doubles rankings, was expected to take up the post for the second time. The Sports Ministry too had approved the appointment of the veteran coach till the 2026 Asian Games, only for Tan to turn down the offer.

As a result, the Badminton Association of India has approached Boe, who had earlier helped Satwik-Chirag ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, to take up the position.

“We were very keen to get Tan Kim Her and also had got the approval of SAI and ministry but then he refused to accept the offer. So he is not coming as of now,” BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra told PTI.

“We are currently in discussion with Mathias Boe. He has the experience of training our players and had done well with Satwik and Chirag. Nothing is finalised yet but we are trying to get his services at least till the Asian Games if not beyond.”

The 2022 season is a crucial one in the sport with the Commonwealth Games and the competitive Asian Games lined up in July and September respectively. Bringing in a coach as early as possible will only allow both players and mentor the luxury of time to make changes wherever necessary.

While Boe is expected to rejoin the national team, the BAI is still looking for a singles coach.

Indonesian coach Agus Dwi Santoso had left last November, and the national federation has struggled to find an able replacement since then.

“It is an important year with major events lined up, so it’s difficult to find someone as most of the coaches are not too keen to make a change at this juncture. But we are in the process and hopefully, we will get a good coach for the singles players,” Mishra said.

“I feel the emphasis from now on will be to appoint more Indian coaches, empower them, pay them remuneration at par with the foreign recruits. It is important for the development of the sports in the country.”

Meanwhile, BAI has extended the contract of several members of the coaching staff, including Indonesian Dwi Kristiawan, who has been in India since 2011, Ade Kurniawan, Heri Setiawan and Eska Riffan Jaya, who assists in sparring.

Their contracts were extended till September 30 - till after the Asian Games.