India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara hit an undefeated double century to help his English county side Sussex draw against Derbyshire on Sunday.

The 34-year-old was unbeaten on 201 from 387 balls and shared a stand of 351 with Tom Haines who batted for almost 11 hours for his 243.

Pujara, a veteran of 95 Tests for India, is used to marathon stays - he once made 352 in a Ranji Trophy game in 2013.

Sussex closed on 515 for three, 180 runs ahead after following on 331 behind.

“It means a lot to me,” said Pujara, who has also had spells in county cricket with Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

“I knew I was batting well and a double hundred sets you up for the rest of the season.”

Pakistan opener Shan Masood had made 239 for Derbyshire.

This was only the 11th time in the history of first-class cricket that there were three double centuries in the same game.

Ben Compton, the grandson of England legend Denis Compton, scored centuries in both innings but could not prevent Kent losing by 10 wickets to Lancashire.

He followed his 104 not out with 115 but Lancashire had the last laugh with Matt Parkinson finishing with match figures of seven for 158, while Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali took three for 36 in Kent’s second innings.