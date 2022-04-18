Jos Buttler continued his fine form for Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League 2022 by scoring a century against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, his second ton of the season.
The 31-year-old scored 103 runs from 61 balls with nine fours and five sixes to help RR post a mammoth total of 217/5 after being asked to bat first at the Brabourne Stadium.
Buttler had hit a ton against Mumbai Indians earlier in the season and strengthened his grip on the Orange Cap with another splendid knock against KKR on Monday. This was his third century overall in IPL cricket.
“He’s been excellent, the best T20 opener in the world,” said RR coach Kumar Sangakkara after Buttler’s century on Monday. “We are very lucky to have him. He’s been batting really well, really deep into the innings. Not just about the powerplay. And that’s why he’s got the Orange Cap.
