England batter Jos Buttler scored his second century of Indian Premier League 2022 in Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

The 31-year-old, who had hit a ton earlier in the season against Mumbai Indians, solidified his grip on the Orange Cap with another splendid knock. Against KKR, he scored 103 runs off 61 deliveries with nine fours and five sixes.

Buttler attacked the likes of Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell and Umesh Yadav to help RR post a mammoth total of 217/5 after being asked to bat first. This was his third century overall in IPL cricket.

With his ton, the right-handed opener joined an elite list of players with multiple centuries in one IPL season.

Here’s a look at some stats:

Multiple centuries in one IPL season

Season Player Team Mat Runs HS Ave SR 100 50s
2016 Kohli RCB 16 973 113 81.08 152.03 4 7
2011 Gayle RCB 12 608 107 67.55 183.13 2 3
2017 Amla KXIP 10 420 104* 60.00 145.83 2 2
2018 Watson CSK 15 555 117* 39.64 154.59 2 2
2020 Dhawan DC 17 618 106* 44.14 144.73 2 4
2022* Buttler RR 6 375 103 75.00 156.90 2 2
*Ongoing

Buttler has also scored three of the last five centuries in the tournament while RR account for four of the seven centuries in the last two seasons.

Centuries in IPL since 2021

Batter Score Balls 4s 6s SR For Opponent Venue Date
Samson 119 63 12 7 188.88 Royals v Punjab Kings Mumbai 12 Apr 2021
Padikkal 101* 52 11 6 194.23 RCB v Royals Mumbai 22 Apr 2021
Buttler 124 64 11 8 193.75 Royals v Sunrisers Delhi 2 May 2021
Gaikwad 101* 60 9 5 168.33 Super Kings v Royals Abu Dhabi 2 Oct 2021
Buttler 100 68 11 5 147.05 Royals v Mumbai DY Patil 2 Apr 2022
Rahul 103* 60 9 5 171.66 LSG v Mumbai Brabourne 16 Apr 2022
Buttler 103 61 9 5 168.85 Royals v KKR Brabourne 18 Apr 2022

Multiple centuries in IPL

Names Centuries in IPL
CH Gayle 6
V Kohli 5
DA Warner 4
SR Watson 4
AB de Villiers 3
SV Samson 3
KL Rahul 3
JC Buttler 3
BB McCullum 2
AC Gilchrist 2
M Vijay 2
V Sehwag 2
AM Rahane 2
HM Amla 2
BA Stokes 2
S Dhawan 2