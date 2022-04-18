England batter Jos Buttler scored his second century of Indian Premier League 2022 in Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium on Monday.
The 31-year-old, who had hit a ton earlier in the season against Mumbai Indians, solidified his grip on the Orange Cap with another splendid knock. Against KKR, he scored 103 runs off 61 deliveries with nine fours and five sixes.
Buttler attacked the likes of Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell and Umesh Yadav to help RR post a mammoth total of 217/5 after being asked to bat first. This was his third century overall in IPL cricket.
With his ton, the right-handed opener joined an elite list of players with multiple centuries in one IPL season.
Here’s a look at some stats:
Multiple centuries in one IPL season
|Season
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50s
|2016
|Kohli
|RCB
|16
|973
|113
|81.08
|152.03
|4
|7
|2011
|Gayle
|RCB
|12
|608
|107
|67.55
|183.13
|2
|3
|2017
|Amla
|KXIP
|10
|420
|104*
|60.00
|145.83
|2
|2
|2018
|Watson
|CSK
|15
|555
|117*
|39.64
|154.59
|2
|2
|2020
|Dhawan
|DC
|17
|618
|106*
|44.14
|144.73
|2
|4
|2022*
|Buttler
|RR
|6
|375
|103
|75.00
|156.90
|2
|2
Buttler has also scored three of the last five centuries in the tournament while RR account for four of the seven centuries in the last two seasons.
Centuries in IPL since 2021
|Batter
|Score
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|For
|Opponent
|Venue
|Date
|Samson
|119
|63
|12
|7
|188.88
|Royals
|v Punjab Kings
|Mumbai
|12 Apr 2021
|Padikkal
|101*
|52
|11
|6
|194.23
|RCB
|v Royals
|Mumbai
|22 Apr 2021
|Buttler
|124
|64
|11
|8
|193.75
|Royals
|v Sunrisers
|Delhi
|2 May 2021
|Gaikwad
|101*
|60
|9
|5
|168.33
|Super Kings
|v Royals
|Abu Dhabi
|2 Oct 2021
|Buttler
|100
|68
|11
|5
|147.05
|Royals
|v Mumbai
|DY Patil
|2 Apr 2022
|Rahul
|103*
|60
|9
|5
|171.66
|LSG
|v Mumbai
|Brabourne
|16 Apr 2022
|Buttler
|103
|61
|9
|5
|168.85
|Royals
|v KKR
|Brabourne
|18 Apr 2022
Multiple centuries in IPL
|Names
|Centuries in IPL
|CH Gayle
|6
|V Kohli
|5
|DA Warner
|4
|SR Watson
|4
|AB de Villiers
|3
|SV Samson
|3
|KL Rahul
|3
|JC Buttler
|3
|BB McCullum
|2
|AC Gilchrist
|2
|M Vijay
|2
|V Sehwag
|2
|AM Rahane
|2
|HM Amla
|2
|BA Stokes
|2
|S Dhawan
|2
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.