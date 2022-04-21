Defending champions Chennai Super Kings have signed Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for New Zealand pacer Adam Milne for the Indian Premier League 2022 season.

Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK’s first match against Kolkata Knight Riders and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament.

His replacement Pathirana, is a young 19-year old medium pacer from Sri Lanka who was part of Sri Lanka’s U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022. He will join CSK at the price of Rs 20 Lakh.

Chennai have struggled in IPL 2022, winning just one of their first six matches to be placed second from last on the points table.