India were assured a second medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya after the recurve mixed pair team of Tarundeep Rai and Ridhi Phor defeated Spain 5-3 to reach the final on Friday.

The Indian duo, seeded fifth, showed great composure in securing a 5-3 (38-35, 36-39, 38-38, 36-35) victory against their Spanish opponents. They will now face 11th seed Britain in the recurve mixed team gold medal match on Sunday.

It was an impressive comeback by Tarundeep and Ridhi after the Indian men’s and women’s recurve teams lost in the quarterfinal stage on Thursday.

Credit: World Archery

The compound men’s team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini had advanced to the final, where they will take on France, to assure India of a medal earlier.

India is also in the hunt of a third medal as the compound mixed pair duo of Abhishek Verma and Muskan Kirar will compete in the bronze playoff against Croatia on Saturday.

Verma and Muskan upset third seeds Britain in the quarterfinals but lost to Slovenia’s Toja Ellison and Aljaz Brenk 156-157 in the semifinals.