Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya completed a continental hat-trick as he clinched his third straight Asian Championship gold medal with a dominating performance in the 57kg category in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Saturday.

Ravi won the title clash by technical superiority defeating Kazakhstan’s Rakhat Kalzhan 12-2 with a comprehensive performance. And with it, he became the first Indian freestyle wrestler to win three gold medals at the Senior Asian Championships.

Shortly after, Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia had the chance to join Ravi but it was a silver medal for the decorated wrestler in the 65kg category.

Ravi conceded early lead in all his bouts, but as he has shown the knack to do it, found ways to bounce back and outsmart his rivals in a category that he has made his own at the Asian level. He had won gold in New Delhi (2020) and Almaty (2021) as well.

In the quarterfinal, he had defeated Japan’s Rikuto Arai via technical superiority 14-5 and then with a comprehensive 12-5 win over Mongolia’s Zanabazar Zandanbud in the semi-final he made it to the title clash.

Even in the gold medal bout, it was his opponent Kalzhan who took a 2-0 lead with exposure points and for considerable time held on to that lead. However, Ravi just needed time to figure out the weakness for his opponent and once he did, it was one-way traffic. The Indian registered a series of two-pointers either side of the half-time and the bout ended early in the second period to secure India’s first gold medal of the tournament this year.

#WrestleUlaanbaatar 🤼‍♂️



🥇 Ravi Kumar Dahiya 🇮🇳



The first Indian male freestyle wrestler to win THREE Asian Championships and he has done it in three straight editions of the event: 2020, 2021, 2022. pic.twitter.com/jaDNMAjibl — The Field (@thefield_in) April 23, 2022

Shortly after Ravi’s gold, Rahman Amouzadkhalili of Iran proved to be a tough opponent to crack for Bajrang in the 65kg final. The Junior world champion (61kg) won the low-scoring bout that finished 3-1.

In 70kg, Naveen clinched bronze medal. Satywart Kadiyan (97kg) will fight for bronze medal later.

#WrestleUlaanbaatar FS 57kg medal results bouts



🥇Ravi KUMAR 🇮🇳 df Rakhat KALZHAN 🇰🇿, 12-2



🥉Rikuto ARAI 🇯🇵 df Zanabazar ZANDANBUD 🇲🇳, 9-8

🥉Gulomjon ABDULLAEV 🇺🇿 df Almaz SMANBEKOV 🇰🇬, 13-7



WATCH: https://t.co/rN59QAU7gK — United World Wrestling (@wrestling) April 23, 2022

More to follow...