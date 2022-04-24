Cheteshwar Pujara has continued his fine form in the County Championship with a century against Worcestershire on Saturday.

He had earlier scored a double century in the second innings of the match against Derbyshire and seems to be back to doing what he does best – spending time in the middle.

Pujara reached his ton in 184 balls with the help of 14 fours and he brought up the three-figure mark by smashing Jack Leach for a four in the 61st over.

However, Sussex lost 15 wickets on the third day and, despite the first-innings century from Pujara, they crumbled to a crushing defeat.

Pujara scored 12 in the second innings.

Brief Scores:

Worcestershire: 491 (D’Oliveira 169 not out)

Sussex (first innings): 269 (Pujara 109, Leach 4-60)

Sussex (second innings): 188 (Stewart 67*, Baker 3-75, D’Oliveira 2-2, Leach 2-28)

Result: Worcestershire won by an innings and 34 runs