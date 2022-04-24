Delhi Capitals’ wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav said captain Rishabh Pant is showing glimpses of MS Dhoni, calling the shots from behind the stumps.

“I feel Rishabh is showing a few glimpses of MS Dhoni’s characteristics behind the stumps,” Kuldeep told The DC Podcast. “He guides well and stays calm on the field. Wicketkeepers play a big role in the success of spinners. The credit for my performance in this IPL goes to Rishabh as well. We have a good understanding now.”

The 27-year-old, who has taken 13 wickets in IPL 2022 so far, also spoke about an interesting conversation with head coach Ricky Ponting during his first training session with the Delhi franchise.

“When you are given the freedom to express yourself then you start to enjoy everything. When I spoke to Ricky during my first practice session with the team, he told me that I am bowling very well and that he’s looking to play me for all 14 league matches. That conversation with him motivated me a lot.”

Kuldeep also spoke about working closely with assistant coach Shane Watson.

“Watson has also helped me a lot. I am very lucky to have worked with Watson for three-four sessions. He has particularly helped me with the mental aspect of the game. I have shared a lot of things with him about what I have been through before joining this team. I speak openly with him,” the spinner added.

