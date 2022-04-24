KL Rahul continued his brilliant form against Mumbai Indians even while his team Lucknow Super Giants struggled to get going otherwise in an Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.
Rahul, who had scored a century against MI a few days back at Brabourne Stadium, smashed an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls with the help of 12 fours and four maximums. The second highest scorer was Manish Pandey with 22 off 22 balls as other batters failed to make significant contribution.
Rahul, with his brilliant knock, became the first batter to score three centuries against the same opposition in the IPL.
KL Rahul vs MI in IPL 2022:
16 April at Brabourne Stadium: 103 off 60 balls, 9 fours and 5 sixes, SR 171.66
24 April at Wankhede Stadium: 103 off 62 balls, 12 fours and 4 sixes, SR 166.12
Rahul has a sensational record against MI. In 16 innings, he has now scored 867 runs (HS :103*) at an average of 86.70 and a strike rate of 135.89 with three 100s and five 50s.
He also joined an elite group of batters to have scored multiple centuries in one IPL season. Jos Buttler had already achieved that feat in 2022 (he has three so far this season) and Rahul became the sixth batter to achieve it alongside Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle, Hashim Amla, Shane Watson, Shikhar Dhawan.
Most 100s in one IPL season
|Season
|Player
|Team
|100s in one season
|2016
|Kohli
|RCB
|4
|2022*
|Buttler
|RR
|3
|2011
|Gayle
|RCB
|2
|2017
|Amla
|KXIP
|2
|2018
|Watson
|CSK
|2
|2020
|Dhawan
|DC
|2
|2022*
|Rahul
|LSG
|2
As Rahul scored his fourth IPL century overall, he now only has Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli ahead of him. He joined David Warner, Shane Watson and Jos Buttler on four centuries.
Most 100s in the Indian Premier League
|Names
|No of 100s
|CH Gayle
|6
|V Kohli
|5
|DA Warner
|4
|SR Watson
|4
|KL Rahul
|4
|JC Buttler
|4
|AB de Villiers
|3
|SV Samson
|3
Rahul also joined Kohli as only the second batter to score two centuries against one opponent in the same season.