Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz, aged 18, on Monday became the youngest player to enter the top 10 of the ATP rankings since his compatriot Rafael Nadal did so at the same age in 2005.

Alcaraz climbed two places to ninth in the world due to his straight-sets victory over Pablo Carreno Busta in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday. Britain’s Cameron Norrie drops out of the top 10 to number 11.

It was the third title of the season for Alcaraz, having won the Miami Masters at the beginning of the month and the Rio tournament in February.

Carreno Busta swaps places with another Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut, the former climbing to 18 and the latter moving down one spot to 19th.

Novak Djokovic still sits atop the standings despite losing to Russian Andrey Rublev in the final of the Belgrade Open. World number two Daniil Medvedev is out with a hernia problem.

Swiatek marches on

Iga Swiatek extended her lead as world number one on Monday, after winning a fourth straight title at the weekend in Stuttgart, while Paula Badosa climbed to second place in the WTA rankings.

Poland’s Swiatek, who took over at the top from Ashleigh Barty after the Australian retired last month, thrashed Aryna Sabalenka in the final in Stuttgart on Sunday.

Spain’s Badosa moved to a career-high mark by reaching the semi-finals in Germany before losing to Sabalenka.

Britain’s Emma Raducanu edged closer to breaking into the top 10 after her run to the quarter-finals of the same event.

Here’s a look at the latest tennis rankings (players representing Russia and Belarus are banned from competing under the name or flag of Russia or Belarus until further notice):

ATP Rankings:

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 8,400 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev 8,080

3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7,465

4. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 6,435

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,770

6. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4,570

7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,110

8. Andrey Rublev 4,025

9. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 3,827 (+2)

10. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,625 (-1)

11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 3,440 (-1)

12. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 3,029

13. Taylor Fritz (USA) 3,010

14. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,008

15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,805

16. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2,671

17. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2,475

18. Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,135 (+1)

19. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) 2,015 (-1)

20. Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO) 1,788

WTA Rankings:

1. Iga Swiatek (POL) 7,181 pts

2. Paula Badosa (ESP) 5,045 (+1)

3. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 5,043 (-1)

4. Aryna Sabalenka 4,711

5. Maria Sakkari (GRE) 4,651

6. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 4,511

7. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4,207

8. Danielle Collins (USA) 3,151

9. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 3,070

10. Ons Jabeur (TUN) 3,015

11. Emma Raducanu (GBR) 2,797 (+1)

12. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,780 (-1)

13. Belinda Bencic (SUI) 2,561

14. Jessica Pegula (USA) 2,510

15. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 2,472

16. Coco Gauff (USA) 2,300

17. Victoria Azarenka 2,281 (+1)

18. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 2,261 (+1)

19. Angelique Kerber (GER) 2,243 (-2)

20. Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 2,151 (+1)