Following the no-ball incident involving Delhi Capitals’ players and support staff during their Indian Premier League game against Rajasthan Royals last week, Mumbai Indians head coach and member of the ICC’s cricket committee Mahela Jayawardene reckons that there should be a discussion about whether the third umpire should alert the on-field umpires for over-the-waist no-balls.

The ICC cricket committee, which also comprises Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah, regulates international cricket’s playing conditions and meets a few times a year. Under the current playing conditions, the height of a delivery can be checked by the on-field umpires if it results in a dismissal however, there is no such provision to consult the third umpire for an over-the-waist no-ball that has been hit for a boundary.

“Probably, the umpires did get it wrong, but the rules say that you can’t go to the third umpire or check on those things,” Jayawardene said on The ICC Review. “It is something, I think, going forward we need to look at: whether (there can be) the option for the third umpire to come on the field, on to the main umpires and inform them that it’s a delivery you should check.”

Although Jayawardene called for change, he did not condone DC’s show of dissent regarding the umpire’s decision. Not calling it a no-ball essentially took away the possibility of a free-hit in the all-important over but the former Sri Lanka batter believes that Captain Rishabh Pant had no business signalling batters Kuldeep Yadav and Rovman Powell to return to the dug-out essentially walking out.

After the incident, the IPL penalised three members of the Capitals squad namely Pant, assistant coach Pravin Amre, and bowler Shardul Thakur for violating the code of conduct.

Jayawardene added, “But... the spirit of the game, and to see things moving forward, it’s never an option for any coach or any player to come on to the field. We are given an opportunity during the strategic time-out to come out in IPL, and that should be the only time the coaches or anyone else should be allowed (on the field).”

“It is disappointing to see that. You are stopping the game, and people are coming onto the field,” he said. “But I honestly believe it was just the emotions carrying away. It was just the last over, a couple of sixes were hit and there was probably an opportunity.”