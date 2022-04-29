Radha Yadav-led Baroda defeated Jemimah Rodrigues’ Mumbai by seven wickets and eight balls to spare in a high-scoring quarter-final of the Women’s T20 Trophy at the CK Pithawala Ground in Bhimpore, Surat on Friday.

A collective batting effort took Mumbai to 171 but Baroda’s top order fired in unison to chase it down with 8 balls left.

Having won the toss, Mumbai elected to bat first. Captain Jemimah (21) and opener Simran Shaikh (34) stitched a 48-run partnership for the first wicket before Jemimah was run out by Hrutu Patel in the sixth over and Shaikh was dismissed by Radha Yadav (1/43) in the following over.

Although wicket-keeper batter Riya Chaudhari was dismissed for 5 runs, Humaira Kazi (22) and Vrushali Bhagat (18) followed it up with a 34-run partnership to steady the innings. Manali Dakshini (31) was the second highest run-scorer for Mumbai with 31 runs as she combined with Sayali Satghare (18) and Saima Thakor (19) to help Mumbai set up a 171-run total. Ridhi Maurya was the pick of the bowlers for Baroda as she bagged 2/10 in her three overs.

The Baroda innings was relatively free-flowing despite opener Palak Patel being dismissed for seven. Tarannum Pathan (55) and Yastika Bhatia (33) put on a 56-run stand for the second wicket until Bhatia was dismissed in the tenth over. However, captain Radha then built a partnership with Pathan and then Hrutu Patel (42*) to finish the game unbeaten with her 31 off 17 and help Baroda become the first team to qualify for the semi-finals.

Quarterfinals lineup

Baroda defeated Mumbai (April 29)

Maharashtra vs Himachal (April 30)

Railways vs Kerala (April 30)

Odisha vs Haryana (April 30)