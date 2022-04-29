PV Sindhu has guaranteed India a medal at the Badminton Asia Championships in Manila, Philippines, after beating fifth seeded Chinese player He Bing Jiao in a tight three-game match on Friday to make it to the semi-finals.

The World No 7 from India, who entered the match with a 7-9 head-to-head record against Bing Jiao took an hour and 16 minutes to register a 21-9, 13-21, 21-19 win and make it three wins on the trot against her Chinese rival.

Sindhu will next play top seed and defending champion Akane Yamaguchi of Japan for a spot in the final in what will be the battle of former and current world champions. It will be their 22nd meeting on tour and Sindhu has a 13-8 (corrected) lead in the H2H.

Courtesy: Tournament Software

Sindhu started the match racing to an 11-2 lead, staying in control to eventually take the opening game comfortably. Bing Jiao struggled to control her errors.

After changing sides though, Bing Jiao started to fight back. At 10-10 in the second game, the Chinese won 11 of the next 14 points.

In the decider, Sindhu made a strong start, racing to a 7-2 lead but could not stop her opponent from clawing her way back into the match. Bing Jiao reduced the deficit to the point that Sindhu held just a 16-15 lead. To add to the drama, there was a break in play due to the umpire losing track of the scores, that got Sindhu rather animated.

#BAC2022



One of the most emotional celebrations I can recall from Sindhu at the end of a match. It seemed to be tough conditions, and the momentum swings were rather wild in this match. In the end, she hangs on. Lovely embrace at the end with HBJ.https://t.co/k8ZUAw3Mkr pic.twitter.com/gsMVcQ7O8c — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) April 29, 2022

But the Indian did not let go of the lead, eventually claiming the final game 21-19 – but not before the Chinese saved three match points.

The emotions were unmistakable as Sindhu sank to the floor in celebration after the win.

The victory confirms a second medal for Sindhu at the competition, after she won bronze at the 2014 edition. Incidentally, Sindhu beat Bing Jiao for the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

There’s another medal chance today, as men’s doubles World No 7 team Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Malaysian pair Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh for a spot in the semi-final - and a guaranteed bronze medal.

Badminton Asia C’hips quarterfinals blog