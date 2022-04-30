IPL 2022 Watch: ‘For Warnie’ – Rajasthan Royals to celebrate life of Shane Warne in match against MI Australian superstar Warne, who led Royals to the title in IPL 2008, died earlier this year. RR players will sport ‘SW23’ on their collars for the match. Scroll Staff An hour ago Poster of Shane Warne (L) and Sanju Samson wearing jersey with SW23 initials | Sportzpics for IPL / Royals media Play Also read: Shane Warne (1969-2022) – A short walk to genius We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Shane Warne Rajasthan Royals IPL 2022