Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday returned as captain of Chennai Super Kings after Ravindra Jadeja stepped down with the defending champions making a ismal start to the Indian Premier League season.

“Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK,” the franchise said.

“MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.”

Dhoni, 40, will now have led CSK in every one of their seasons in the leage.

The job change was announced two days before the 15th edition of the Twenty20 tournament began on March 26, putting Jadeja, a left-handed all-rounder, in charge of the four-time champions.

But under the 33-year-old Jadeja, Chennai, lost their first four games and have won just two out of eight matches so far. They sit in the bottom two above only winless Mumbai Indians in the 10-team table.

Their only wins have been over Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai, where Dhoni rolled back the years to hammer 16 runs off the final four balls.

Under Dhoni, Chennai became one of the most successful IPL teams since the league began in 2008 and apart from title wins they also have five runners-up finishes.

Dhoni, who quit as all-format India captain in 2017, has remained Chennai’s backbone as a leader and wicketkeeper-batsman, as well as a huge crowd-puller in the league.

Dhoni led Chennai to 121 wins in 204 IPL matches and two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014, before the tournament was stopped.

Chennai next play Sunrisers Hyderabad in Pune on Sunday as they need to win their remaining matches to have any chance of making the play-offs.

The feeling we're all going to experience seeing Dhoni lead CSK again might seem like deja vu, but it's in fact Jadeja vu 😛 #CSK𓃬 #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 30, 2022

The return of Dhoni as captain might cheer fans but it is Jadeja who is the more critical person here. If he found it a burden and if it releases him, this might be good news. But I hope he doesn't feel a sense of failure because that could affect him for a while. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 30, 2022

Jaddu : Can I take Mahi bhai to the toss?



"No, nobody other than the skipper can be at the toss"



Jaddu : Mahi bhai, suno..... — Manya (@CSKian716) April 30, 2022

Jadeja resigning is sad but not surprising. I hope he does better now.



Dhoni being offered is sort of desperate.



Dhoni accepting the role baffles me, though. All that extra stress... for what? — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) April 30, 2022

Jadeja after giving back captaincy to Dhoni : pic.twitter.com/4ty6x5bURq — 👻 (@HauntedMemer) April 30, 2022

If we get back Jadeja with his on-field performance, I am happy. But I am still happy Dhoni gave him captaincy this season only. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) April 30, 2022

Chepauk and Dhoni - 2023 is waiting for one last dance. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 30, 2022

Wonder if MS Dhoni agreeing to be CSK captain again is an indication that he feels he's got another IPL season in him. He seems fit and is striking it well- won't be a huge surprise if he turns up in yellow next season too. — Nikhil Naz (@NikhilNaz) April 30, 2022

This captaincy back and forth between MS & Jadeja looks extremely poor on the CSK franchise.



And it looks worse on Jadeja. Because now he may never be looked as a leadership candidate by the masses. Have to feel for him. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) April 30, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja who was handed over captaincy ahead of the season, has now handed CSK captaincy back to MS Dhoni. — Prajakta (@18prajakta) April 30, 2022

Brave call from Jadeja. If he doesn't feel he can lead the side, why prolong the misery. And CSK fans will dream and hope again, no matter how impossible it seems. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 30, 2022

We all know MS was the skipper always @msdhoni ! There’s nothing wrong in this and we fully support @imjadeja in his decision. #IPL2022 @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/cXoN06wLk8 — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) April 30, 2022

Interesting. But inevitable. Jadeja hands captaincy back to MSD. — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) April 30, 2022

CSK looking like a circus now. Dhoni will retire and then what? Just accept that you can’t win everything and commit to the future now. Ushering in a new era and then reverting back when you lose a few games is an embarrassing look — Tom Carpenter (@Carpo34) April 30, 2022

Mixed feelings towards this captaincy change mid season. Happy that Dhoni gets to lead again , sad that it has come at the cost of losing the playoffs spot . Captaincy was affecting Jadeja's form badly , good that he is relieved from those duties. — ` (@FourOverthrows) April 30, 2022

It felt like a curious decision even then. With Ravindra Jadeja relinquishing CSK captaincy, here’s a piece I wrote before the start of #IPL2022https://t.co/pm02ED0DSX — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) April 30, 2022

King Midas returns to the helm at CSK. Next: Six wins in next six games for CSK. A backdoor entry into the playoffs. A scrappy win in the eliminator. A dominating win in qualifier 2. And a last-ball finish from Dhoni in the final. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) April 30, 2022

With AFP inputs