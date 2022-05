The Indian Premier League 2022 playoffs will start from Kolkata and end in Ahmedabad while the Women’s T20 Challenge will be held in Pune, the Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed on Tuesday.

IPL 2022 Playoffs Date Match Venue 24-May-22 Qualifier 1 - Team 1 vs Team 2 Kolkata 25-May-22 Eliminator - Team 3 vs Team 4 Kolkata 27-May-22 Qualifier 2 - Winner of Eliminator vs Loser of Qualifier 1 Ahmedabad 29-May-22 Final - Winner of Qualifier 1 vs Winner of Qualifier 2 Ahmedabad

Women's T20 Challenge 2022 Date Time Fixture Venue 23-May-22 7:30 PM Match No.1 Pune 24-May-22 3:30 PM Match No.2 Pune 26-May-22 7:30 PM Match No.3 Pune 28-May-22 7:30 PM Final Pune

More to follow