Royal Challengers Bangalore posted 173/8 against Chennai Super Kings and that proved to be enough by 13 runs to end a three-match losing streak in the Indian Premier League 2022 match in Pune on Wednesday.

On a day without any one obvious standout player, Faf du Plessis and Co produced a good team performance to return to winning ways and move into the top four of the table.

Invited to bat, Mahipal Lomror top scored with a 27-ball 42 after Virat Kohli (30) and Faf de Plessis (38) fell after getting their eye in. Rajat Patidar (21 off 15 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (26 off 17 balls) chipped in with useful contributions.

For CSK, Maheesh Theekshana (3/27) took three wickets in the 19th over, while a fit-again Mooen Ali (2/28) scalped two wickets and Dwaine Pretorius (1/42) snapped one.

While the men in yellow got off to a great with the bat, with Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway looking like they were just carrying on from their 182-run stand at this venue against SRH in the previous match. But after the powerplay, RCB kept chipping away in the wickets column, and when Devon Conway fell for 56 in the backend of the innings, the match started to slip away from CSK’s grasps.

While, Glenn Maxwell (2/22) and Harshal Patel (3/35) took two wickets to emerge as the best bowlers for RCB but the real star of the show was former CSK player Josh Hazlewood, who was fantastic in his four overs to finish with 1/19. The wicket being the big one of MS Dhoni in the 19th over.

Team Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts GT 10 8 2 0.158 16 LSG 10 7 3 0.397 14 RR 10 6 4 0.340 12 RCB 11 6 5 -0.444 12 SRH 9 5 4 0.471 10 PBKS 10 5 5 -0.229 10 DC 9 4 5 0.587 8 KKR 10 4 6 0.060 8 CSK 10 3 7 -0.431 6 MI 9 1 8 -0.836 2

Harshal Patel picked up three crucial wickets and is adjudged Player of the Match as #RCB win by 13 runs.#TATAIPL #RCBvCSK pic.twitter.com/27q6uMmtqC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2022

Brief scores:

RCB 173/8 in 20 overs (Mahipal Lomror 42; Maheesh Theekshana 3/27, Mooen Ali 2/28).

CSK 160/8 in 20 overs (Devon Conway 56; Harshal Patel 3/35, Glenn Maxwell 2/22).