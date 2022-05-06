Indian shooter Vedika Sharma clinched the bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event with a score of 207.2 on the fifth day of the ongoing Deaflympics 2021 in Caxias do Sol, Brazil.

In the qualification round, Sharma was eighth with a score of 538.0 while her teammate Pranjali Dhumal had a better outing and ended the round as the number one with a score of 561.0.

However, Sharma came back strongly to edge past her compatriot in the final to win a bronze while Dhumal managed to finish 4th with a score of 189.1.

Pistol shooter Pranjali Dhumal also finished a credible 4th with a score of 189.1



Congratulations to both 🎊🎉 #JeetKaJazba — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 6, 2022

Sharma’s bronze takes India’s medal tally to four at the quadrennial event. In the medal’s table, India currently stands at the eighth spot with two gold and two bronze medals.

10m Air Pistol (Women) results: GOLD: AFONCHENKO INNA (UKR) SILVER: KAO YA JU (TPE) BRONZE: VEDIKA SHARMA (IND)

Earlier in the event, rifle shooter Dhanush Srikanth and the badminton team had won gold medals for India.

More to follow