Thomas Cup, Group C, India vs Germany – Lakshya Sen 3-3 Max Weisskirchen: An even start to this match between the world No 9 and world No 64. Lakshya will want to impose himself soon though. This is their third meeting, but the first came way back in 2014.

Team chants of “How’s the Josh! High sir” on court as Indian men are about to begin their Group C campaign in theThomas Cup against Germany

Court 2: India vs Germany. Nearly time.

Hello and welcome to live updates from day one of the Thomas and Uber Cup finals in Bangkok.

First up, Indian men begin their Thomas Cup campaign with a tie against Germany. Later in the day, Indian women take on Canada in their Uber Cup Group D tie.

Here’s a look at the lineup for the India-Germany match.

