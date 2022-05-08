Badminton, Thomas Cup live updates: Lakshya Sen kicks things off in India vs Germany tie
Follow live updates from day one of the Thomas and Uber Cup in Bangkok.
Preview: All eyes on Lakshya, Srikanth and Co as India hope to end medal wait
Follow Scroll.in’s badminton coverage here.
Live telecast / streaming on Sports18 and Voot Select in India.
Uber Cup: India vs Canada later in the day.
Live updates
Thomas Cup, Group C, India vs Germany – Lakshya Sen 3-3 Max Weisskirchen: An even start to this match between the world No 9 and world No 64. Lakshya will want to impose himself soon though. This is their third meeting, but the first came way back in 2014.
Team chants of “How’s the Josh! High sir” on court as Indian men are about to begin their Group C campaign in theThomas Cup against Germany
Court 2: India vs Germany. Nearly time.
Hello and welcome to live updates from day one of the Thomas and Uber Cup finals in Bangkok.
First up, Indian men begin their Thomas Cup campaign with a tie against Germany. Later in the day, Indian women take on Canada in their Uber Cup Group D tie.
Here’s a look at the lineup for the India-Germany match.
