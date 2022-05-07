Lucknow Super Giants climbed to the top of the Indian Premier League 2022 points table with an emphatic 75-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders in Pune on Saturday.

LSG took 30 runs off Shivam Mavi’s 19th over to end up on 176/7. Quinton de Kock was the top-scorer with 50 off 29 balls while Deepak Hooda scored 41 off 27 balls.

However Marcus Stonis (28 off 14 balls) and Jason Holder (13 off 6 balls) hit five sixes off the penultimate over to take the team to a decent total.

In reply, KKR were bundled out for 101 in 14.3 overs with Avesh Khan and Jason Holder taking three wickets apiece.

Brief scores

LSG 176/7 (Quinton de Kock 50 off 29 balls, Deepak Hooda 41 off 27 balls, Andre Russell 2/22).

KKR 101 all out in 14.3 overs (Andre Russell 45, Avesh Khan 3/19, Jason Holder 3/31).