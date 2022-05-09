Badminton, Thomas Cup, India vs Canada live: Srikanth Kidambi takes on Brian Yang
Updates from India’s matches from day two of the Thomas and Uber Cup in Bangkok.
Live updates
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 8-11 Brian Yang: Srikanth missing the back line a bit too often for India’s liking. Yang with a superb straight smash at the end of a nice rally to move two points ahead. And then Srikanth misses the line again as we head into the interval.
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi 7-7 Brian Yang: The Canadian is starting to show his skills. He was part of the group of shuttlers Viktor Axelsen trained with at his Dubai base. (Lakshya Sen too).
IND vs CAN, Srikanth Kidambi vs Brian Yang: We are underway. A confident start by Srikanth here, building a nice little early lead of 4-2.
Thomas Cup Group C standings: Canada were beaten 0-5 by Chinese Taipei on Sunday. Brian Yang, however, is talented enough to potentially give his side a win here. Can Srikanth navigate a potential banana skin of a match? First meeting between Srikanth (No 11) and Yang (No 29) about to start.
Thomas Cup Group C, India vs Canada: Here’s the lineup of matches. Srikanth Kidambi and HS Prannoy on MS1, MS2 duties and Priyanshu Rajawat gets the MS3 slot. Krishna Vishnu playing 2nd doubles. Starts 12.30 pm IST.
12.25 pm: Hello and welcome to our live coverage from day two of the Thomas and Uber Cup finals in Bangkok.
On Sunday, both the Indian men’s and women’s teams started their campaigns with wins in the group stages of Thomas and Uber Cups respectively. The men were expected to deliver after fielding a full strength squad while women’s team’s win was especially important as it gives them a great chance of progressing from the group.
For India today, it is just Thomas Cup duties. The men’s team are back in action after a 5-0 win against Germany in their Group C opener on Sunday. They face Canada and Srikanth Kidambi will be leading the charge.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Viacom 18