Badminton, Uber Cup, India vs Korea live: PV Sindhu takes on An Seyoung as teams eye top spot
Follow live updates from day four of the Thomas and Uber Cup finals in Bangkok.
Live updates
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 13-14 PV Sindhu: ASY closes the gap and then Sindhu pumps herself up after a lovely point. Another top quality flat rally follows, that goes the Korean’s way and the gap is narrowed down again. Then ASY makes it two superb winners in a row with a delightful crosscourt drop.
(Scores corrected)
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 9-12 PV Sindhu: ‘Jeetega bhai jeetega’ chants around the arena. A brilliant 23-shot rally! Great defence from Sindhu early on, then she sets up a lovely kill at the net with a drop shot.
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 7-11 PV Sindhu: Great pace in the rallies from Sindhu, and she dominates a series of points to go into the interval with a handy lead. Expect ASY to now slow things down in terms of the shot-making....
India 0-0 Korea, An Seyoung 4-5 PV Sindhu: Must have been one heck of a warm-up because both players have started off at a really good level right away in this one. Sindhu goes from 2-4 to 5-4, the latest of points a lovely crosscourt slice drop winner.
India vs Korea, Uber Cup Group D – PV Sindhu vs An Seyoung: Four matches, four straight games win for ASY. India will be delighted if that changes today. There has been a feeling that the Indian has been getting closer to find a way, she’d love for it to start today.
India vs Korea, Uber Cup Group D – PV Sindhu vs An Seyoung: The H2H, in case you were not aware, is a strong 4-0 in favour of the Korean. But Sindhu has been getting closer. Indeed, the Indian is yet to take a game off ASY. She’d love to change it around at some point, will today be the day?
07.30 am: Winning the group means the team will be seeded for knockouts and will face one of the second-placed teams from the other groups.
07.25 am: Hello and welcome to live updates from day four of the Thomas and Uber Cup finals in Bangkok.
A spot in the knockouts assured, India will face Korea on Wednesday in their last group match. PV Sindhu and Co could potentially push for the top spot in the group which could be invaluable. But the Koreans will start heavy favourites. We begin proceedings with the big one: An Seyoung vs PV Sindhu.
Will it be fifth time lucky for the Indian star against the Korean star-in-the-making?
On Monday, the Indian men’s team also qualified for the knockout stage after ensuring their place in the top two in their group. Later today, they will face Chinese Taipei on Wednesday to decide the group toppers.
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Viacom 18