IPL 2022 Watch: 'So Virat, do you like pets?' – A fun interview of Kohli with RCB's insider Mr Nags In a light-hearted chat, Virat Kohli talks about his form, relationships with AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis and more. Scroll Staff 16 minutes ago Virat Kohli and Mr Nags | Twitter/Screengrab Interview of the year! Catch Virat Kohli in a relaxed, honest and fun avatar, even as Mr. Nags tries to annoy him just like he’s done over the years. 😎🤙Tell us what the best moment from this interview was for you, in the comments section. 👨💻#PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB #ನಮ್ಮRCB pic.twitter.com/vV6MyRDyRt— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 11, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Virat Kohli Danish Sait Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Indian Premier League Mr Nags