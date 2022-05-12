Badminton, Uber Cup quarterfinals, India vs Thailand live: Sindhu in action against Intanon
Follow all the updates from the Uber Cup quarterfinal action featuring India and Thailand.
Live updates
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 21-18, 15-20 Ratchanok Intanon: Game points, May.
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 21-18, 15-18 Ratchanok Intanon: A couple of times now that Sindhu has missed a bread-and-b utter forehand block. She gets the serve back at 14-18 though and then Intanon misses a simple kill.
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 21-18, 12-16 Ratchanok Intanon: Shot-making wise this feels like the best phase of the match from a contest point of view. Sindhu keeps fighting back, Intanon then comes up with lovely winners.
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 21-18, 9-13 Ratchanok Intanon: Sindhu already playing with better control since the interval but Intanon plays a stunning crosscourt shot that does just enough to take the shuttle past the net. Lovely rally follows and Sindhu gets the pace right to close the point with a crosscourt smash. Sindhu fighting back!
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 21-18, 4-11 Ratchanok Intanon: Maybe three-four rallies in that second game where Sindhu was in the point. Otherwise all Intanon since we changed ends.
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 21-18, 4-9 Ratchanok Intanon: Wonderful defence by Sindhu but Intanon eventually kills the point... sounds like something we said in the opening game too! Sindhu’s radar is way off at the moment.
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 21-18, 1-5 Ratchanok Intanon: Sindhu missing the lines from the far side of the court now. Great start for May in the second game.
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 21-18 Ratchanok Intanon: Game 1, PV Sindhu! The Indian had to stave off multiple mini fightbacks by Ratchanok Intanon but shows good composure to close out a tight opening game 21-18
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 20-18 Ratchanok Intanon: Brilliant backhand winner, great touch by Sindhu! Game points. First big roar of the day.
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 19-18 Ratchanok Intanon: Things seemed in control for Sindhu at 19-15 but Intanon is closing the gap again. Down to one point with a brilliant crosscourt clear.
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 18-15 Ratchanok Intanon: And now Sindhu inches ahead again. Couple of errors from Intanon helped but good point construction by Sindhu. Brilliant 1-2 punch by Sindhu to play a deceptive drop and then lift it over May for a 3-point lead.
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 14-15 Ratchanok Intanon: Two more return errors and now Intanon is into the lead.
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 14-13 Ratchanok Intanon: Oh dear, couple of wild misses from Sindhu, and Intanon has crept up close.
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 14-11 Ratchanok Intanon: Terrific first point after the interval by Intanon who does everything well on defence... but it still went to Sindhu, who kept her focus and put it awway. It’s a good back-and-forth at the moment and May is starting to find her control. Brilliant crosscourt winner at the net by Sindhu followed by another precise smash by the Thai.
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 11-6 Ratchanok Intanon: A nice exchange at the net and on an error from Intanon, a confident Sindhu takes a five-point lead at the interval. Solid start.
Uber Cup QF, IND 0-0 THA – PV Sindhu 10-5 Ratchanok Intanon: Good pace from Sindhu early on. Keeping the shuttle downward as much as possible, and the control is there too... as we type that a good run of points ends with a bad miss by Sindhu, when the kill was imminent. But she continues to dictate and is not letting Intanon settle at all.
Uber Cup QF, IND vs THA – PV Sindhu 4-3 Ratchanok Intanon: Some lovely touch on display early on from Intanon, while Sindhu is a bit tight. But the Indian gets the serve on a service error and puts together a good little series of points.
Uber Cup quarterfinals, India vs Thailand – PV Sindhu vs Ratchanok Intanon: It’s the 12th meeting between these two former world champions. May, as Intanon is known as, has won the last three meetings. But Sindhu will fancy her chances here, being in better form in 2022.
12.25 pm: Indian women started Wednesday with an outside chance of topping the group and being seeded for the knockouts but they couldn’t get going against a strong Korean side and lost 5-0. Which meant they had to face one of the group toppers, and the draw pitted them against another strong side... hosts Thailand.
Here’s a recap of yesterday’s action.
Thomas and Uber Cup: Lakshya Sen and Co go down 2-3 vs Chinese Taipei, Korean women blank India 5-0
12.20 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates from quarterfinals day at the 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Bangkok.
Both Indian men’s team and women’s team are in action today in two huge knockout clashes. A win in the best-of-five matches will guarantee a medal. PV Sindhu and Co are in action first up and they take on hosts Thailand who will be led by Ratchanok Intanon. The match starts at 12.30 pm IST (and live in Indian on Sports18 and Voot Select).
Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software / Viacom 18