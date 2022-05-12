Badminton, Thomas Cup quarterfinal live updates: Lakshya, Srikanth & Co seek historic medal
Follow all the updates from the 2022 Thomas Cup quarterfinal action featuring India and Malaysia.
Live updates
Thomas Cup QF, IND vs MAS, Lakshya Sen 10-11 Lee Zii Jia: Another lovely rally to decide who has the lead at the interval. Lakshya does well enough on defence but it wasn’t quite enough. LZJ has his nose ahead.
Also, not sure if there are reviews in this match because we haven’t had rthe tech in place on court 3 before today. Need to see about that.
Thomas Cup QF, IND vs MAS, Lakshya Sen 7-8 Lee Zii Jia: What a start to this match from both players. Almost as if these are among the two best players in the game right now in 2022. Some fantastic rallies already! Lakshya’s turn to win a long one. (Will be nice to see the stats here for average rally length... one thing that badminton needs to improve in its coverage)
Thomas Cup QF, IND vs MAS, Lakshya Sen 5-6 Lee Zii Jia: What a fantastic rally at 5-3. LZJ’s does brilliantly with a jumping backhand clear to stay in the point and after a patient exchange, forces an error from Lakshya. Also, early signs, but good to see both players moving around the court well. There have been a lot of footing issues. Lakshya closes the gap to one.
Thomas Cup QF, IND vs MAS, Lakshya Sen 1-3 Lee Zii Jia: Here we go then. LZJ comes into this one on the back of a dominant win vs Momota that helped Malaysia clinch the top spot in their group. He has been in terrific form recently, also clinching the Asian Championship title in Manilla earlier. Lakshya needs to be at his very best.
Thomas Cup quarterfinals: India vs Malaysia, Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia: Technically, it is the third meeting between the two but the first came way back in 2016. Not really worth reading too much in that. Lakshya does have a 2-0 lead H2H but the most recent win in All England is the one the Indian will need to fall back on and take inspiration from.
05.30 pm: Even as the Japan vs TPE tie was unfolding a little while back, you could hear the “How’s the Josh!” chants from the Indian team in the background. We are all set for the start now.
05.25 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates from quarterfinals day at the 2022 Thomas and Uber Cup Finals in Bangkok.
After the Indian women’s team lost against hosts Thailand in the quarterfinals of Uber Cup earlier, the men will try and go one step further as they take on a strong Malaysia side led by Lee Zii Jia.
The Indian men’s team has never finished on the podium in Thomas Cup before but Lakshya Sen, Srikanth Kidambi and Co have a decent chance of changing that this time around.
Here’s a look at the lineup of matches.
