Powered by a stunning bowling spell by Daniel Sams and a steady knock by Tilak Varma, Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in the Indian Premier League 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. With this defeat, CSK’s play-offs chances for the season are officially dashed.

Winning the toss and opting to field, MI were on top of CSK since the start as Daniel Sams (3/16) ripped through the Chennai Super Kings top-order with three wickets in three overs. Riley Meredith (2/27) and Kumar Kartikeya (2/22) each took two wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah and Ramandeep Singh each took one each to bundle out CSK for below-par 97 runs in 16 overs.

However, what seemed like an easy target to chase for MI was challenged by CSK bowlers’ Mukesh Choudhary (3/23) and Simarjeet Singh’s (1/22) fiery opening burst of four overs each to give their side a chance. The fightback was shortlived as Tikal Varma (34) and Hrithik Shokeen (18) stitched a 48-run partnership for the fifth wicket to end all of CSK’s hopes. Tim David scored 16 off 7 to provide with finishing touches along with Varma.

Earlier in the match, although opener Devon Conway, who was dismissed for a duck, was probably hard done by the absence of DRS during his stay on the crease, the rest of the CSK batting line-up barring MS Dhoni found it difficult to navigate the swing and seam of the Mumbai bowlers on a pitch that assisted the pacers.

CSK were already four down for 25 after the end of power play but captain Dhoni played a fighting knock for CSK, scoring 36 off 33 balls with little help from his teammates. The second highest scorer was Dwayne Bravo (12), who shared a 39-run partnership with Dhoni for the seventh wicket. CSK were reduced to 87 for 9 at the conclusion of 15 overs as Bravo, Simarjeet Singh, and Maheesh Theekshana all fell in the space of eight balls. CSK were dismissed under 100 in just the next over after Mukesh Choudhary was run-out.