Badminton, Thomas Cup semifinals, India vs Denmark live: Lakshya, Srikanth and Co seek spot in final
Follow live coverage of the Thomas Cup semifinals between India and Denmark in Bangkok.
Live updates
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 9-11 Axelsen: Wonderful disguise in Sen’s play as he draws Axelsen forward before whipping a cross-court winner. But Axelsen responds with some great defence to ensure he has the lead at the interval.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 8-8 Axelsen: Axelsen uses that devastating jump smash to draw an error from Sen. He then plays a similar shot but with lesser pace and gets a clean winner. We’re back level.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 6-5 Axelsen: Another excellent rally and this time Sen smashes straight into Axelsen’s body and draws the error. The world No 1 then flicks one wide and Sen gets the lead for the first time. Very little to choose between the two players.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 3-5 Axelsen: Brilliant rally as both players are made to cover every corner and it ends with Sen going for a cross-court winner and pushing it wide.
India 0-0 Denmark – Sen 1-1 Axelsen: An error from both players to begin the match. But we should start seeing some pulsating badminton soon.
4.36 pm: We’re almost ready for play! Lakshya Sen and Viktor Axelsen are on the court. Axelsen of course is the world No 1 and reigning Olympic champion. These two have played each other six times with the Danish star having won five of those matches, including the last one.
It was an unforgettable win for India on Thursday...
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Thomas Cup semifinals between India and Denmark in Bangkok.
The India’s men’s badminton team created history on Thursday as they became the first team from the country to secure a medal at the Thomas Cup. India defeated Malaysia 3-2 in the quarterfinal, with Srikanth Kidambi, HS Prannoy and the doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy registering victories.
Thomas Cup: Satwik-Chirag, Srikanth, Prannoy star as India reach semifinal to guarantee medal
