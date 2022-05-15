Badminton, Thomas Cup final live: Lakshya Sen in action against Anthony Ginting in first match
Follow live coverage of the Thomas Cup final between India and Indonesia in Bangkok.
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 8-21, 15-12 Anthony Ginting: Ginting gets another smash away but Lakshya responds with a delightful drop winner. This is an intense battle at the moment with neither player giving an inch.
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 8-21, 12-11 Anthony Ginting: Now Ginting gets a couple of cross-court smash winners and is looking upbeat. Crucial phase of the game coming up, Lakshya will be keen to pull away.
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 8-21, 11-7 Anthony Ginting: This time it’s Lakshya who has a four-point lead at the interval. What a dramatic turnaround this has been. Lakshya came out full of confidence after losing the opener and Ginting seems a bit tentative now, making plenty of errors.
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 8-21, 9-5 Anthony Ginting: Lakshya with a lovely return of serve and he draws an error. A stunning rally follows! That was the longest, most thrilling rally of the match so far and Lakshya comes out on top. That will give him great confidence, he’s moving a lot, lot better now.
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 8-21, 7-4 Anthony Ginting: SENsational winner from Lakshya! He jumps and places it perfectly down the line. Ginting then hits one wide. The momentum has shifted!
German Open, March 2022: Lakshya took the two games 21-7, 21-9 against Ginting.
Thomas Cup, May 2022: Ginting takes the opening game 21-8 against Lakshya.
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 8-21, 4-2 Anthony Ginting: Now the Indonesian with a few errors and the Indian has the lead after a long time. Promising start to the second game for Lakshya.
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 8-21, 1-1 Anthony Ginting: Powerful smash winner from Lakshya! That’ll give him confidence. He went cross-court and placed it perfectly.
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 8-21 Anthony Ginting: 12 STRAIGHT POINTS! That was a stunning run of play for Ginting. Lakshya pulls one back but the Indonesian then finishes off the game. It only took 17 minutes. Well, this is definitely not what many would’ve predicted. The Indian will need a special effort to turn things around from here.
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 7-16 Anthony Ginting: Another nasty-looking slip for Lakshya. This is disappointing to see and dangerous for the players. The court is being mopped. Eight points in a row for Ginting.
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 7-15 Anthony Ginting: That’s seven points in a row now for Ginting! He’s running away with this first game. Too many errors from Lakshya at the moment.
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 7-11 Anthony Ginting: The Indonesian is pulling away! He has a healthy four-point lead at the interval. Lakshya is defending well as always but his opponent is dictating play.
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 7-9 Anthony Ginting: Ginting with another well-disguised backhand winner down the line but he follows that up by sending one wide. A superb rally follows and the Indonesian finishes it with a jump smash which Lakshya can’t send back.
Vinayakk Mohanarangan: Not in the squad for the last Thomas Cup, leading out the team as the top-ranked Indian singles player in the world. What a day for Lakshya Sen. His match against Anthony Ginting to kick things off. The doubles is strong for INA so this is hugely important for India. And also, Ginting has not been at his fluent best at the tournament so far, starting with three defeats. He has come alive in the knockouts. The last time (and only time) these two met, Lakshya blew Ginting away at German Open. But that will not matter much here.
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 4-6 Anthony Ginting: Ginting sends one long before Lakshya hits a backhand into the net. Both players still seem to be finding their feet. Oh no, Lakshya has fallen again and he’s staring at the court. The conditions have been challenging this week with the courts being rather slippery.
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 3-4 Anthony Ginting: Three points in a row for Lakshya but Ginting responds with a wonderful drop winner. The Indonesian then puts away a jump smash as Lakshya loses balance.
India 0-0 Indonesia – Lakshya Sen 1-2 Anthony Ginting: The Indonesian wins the first couple of points but the Indian then gets on the board after winning an exchange at the net. Both players trying to get a feel of things in theses early exchanges.
11.42 am: We’re almost ready for play! First up, it’s a clash between Lakshya Sen and Anthony Ginting. Both players are on the court and warming up. This promises to be a cracker!
Here’s the order of play for today:
India’s road to the final:
Recent winners of Thomas Cup (men)
- 2010 – Host Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur); Champion – China
- 2012 – Host China (Wuhan); Champion – China
- 2014 – Host India (New Delhi); Champion – Japan
- 2016 – Host China (Kunshan); Champion – Denmark
- 2018 – Host Thailand (Bangkok); Champion – China
- 2020 – Host Denmark (Aarhus) in 2021; Champion – Indonesia
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Thomas Cup final between India and Indonesia in Bangkok.