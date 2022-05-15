For a team that had never before won a medal at the Thomas Cup, the Indians showed remarkable composure to win three tight matches and claim gold in its first ever appearance in the final, beating defending champions Indonesia 3-0.

A resurgent Kidambi Srikanth, a former World No 1 came up with a 48-minute, 21-15, 23-21 win over Jonatan Christie, the World No 8, to secure the tie for India - who become only the sixth different team to win the title.

A team’s dream: Prannoy, Srikanth, Satwik-Chirag script a special chapter in Indian badminton

India started the match by fielding World Championship bronze medallist Lakshya Sen to play against Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Ginting in the opening rubber of the tie.

The World No 9 Lakshya came up with a come-from-behind 8-21, 21-17, 21-16 win over World No 5 Ginting to put India on the scoreboard in the 65 minute match in the best-of-five match format.

A short while later, World No 8 team of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy saved match points against Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo to come out with a gripping 18-21, 23-21, 21-19 win to give India the 2-0 lead in the tie.

Thomas Cup final preview: All you need to know about a historic final for India against Indonesia

And then it Srikanth, the most decorated shuttler in the team stepped up to finish the tie.