The Indian men’s badminton team beat Indonesia 3-0 to win the Thomas Cup for the first time, to become the sixth different winner of the competition, at the Impact Arena in Thailand.
In the Uber Cup Final on Saturday, Korean women defeated China, the most successful side in the history of the event, for their second trophy. And then on Sunday in the Thomas Cup Final: Indian men defeated Indonesia, the most successful side in the history of the event, for their 1st trophy A special tournament.
Badminton, Thomas Cup as it happened: India become champions as Lakshya, Satwik-Chirag, Srikanth win
It was a historic first for the sport in India, as the win over the defending champions, and naturally, it generated a host of celebrations over social media.
Here are some of the reactions:
“There are no words to describe my feeling after India’s title triumph,” said Sanjay Mishra, General Secretery, BAI. “The selectors showed faith in the senior players and their form while the youngsters showed that they can step up and take responsibility. I am confident that this title triumph would only encourage young players to dream big but also be a new chapter for Men’s badminton in the country.”
“We have had many individual triumphs but winning the Thomas Cup crown is very special,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma, President, Badminton Association of India. This shows the depth of talent we have among the men and full credit to the players and coaching staff for giving their ultimate best through this week and beating some of the biggest badminton powerhouses on their way to the title win.”
BAI announced a prize money of Rs 1 crore for our players and Rs 20 lakh for our support staff.
And we’ll leave you with these wonderful moments: