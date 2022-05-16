Indian boxers Nikhat Zareen, Manisha and Parveen entered the semi-finals of their respective categories and assured themselves medals at the 12th edition of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul on Monday.

Confirming India’s first World Championships medal with a place in the semi-finals was Nikhat, who clinched a dominating 5-0 win against England’s Charley-Sian Taylor Davison. Following that Manisha got the better of Mongolia’s Namuun Monkhor in the hard-fought 57kg quarter-final by a 4-1 margin.

The third medal came from Parveen (63kg) who defeated Tajikistan’s Shoira Zulkaynarova by an unanimous 5-0 scoreline.

Nikhat explained her homework behind the 5-0 win against Charley Davison at Strandja Memorial when I spoke to her earlier.



Nikhat, the 25-year-old boxer from Telangana once again showed her technical supremacy to hand the country its first medal at this year’s tournament with an impressive victory in the 52kg quarter-final. Nikhat’s aggressive intent and clean attack left no chance for Davison. The Indian had a 3-2 scoreline at the end of the first round, then made it 5-0 at the end of two, and finished with an overall 5-0 as she looked in complete control after a tight start.

Nikhat will now take on Caroline De Almeida of Brazil in the semi-finals. De Almeida defeated the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver Ireland’s Carly McNaul of Ireland by unanimous decision.

Manisha will take on Italy’s Irma Testa, who defeated Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova 4-1 in another quarter-final.

On the other hand, another Indian pugilist Nitu fell just short of securing a medal in her debut appearance at the World Championships, losing against the reigning Asian Champion Alua Balkibekova of Kazakhstan in a closely fought 48kg quarter-final.

It was a more physical bout where the boxers took on each other aggressively and landed flurry of punches but Balkibekova’s clean striking put her ahead.

In Pooja Rani’s (81kg) encounter against Australia’s Jessica Bagley, the Indian lost with a 2-3 split decision in a closely fought bought, following a bit of confusion during the winner’s announcement.

Later tonight debutants Anamika (50kg), Jaismine (60kg) will look to secure themselves medals at the prestigious event where 310 boxers from 73 countries took part. Nandini (+81kg) is the other boxer who will fight for a place in the semi-finals in their respective categories.

Semi-final matches will take place on Wednesday while the finals will be played on Thursday and Friday.

In the last edition of the tournament, held in Russia in 2019, Indian boxers clinched one silver and three bronze medals. India have won 36 medals, including nine gold, eight silver and 19 bronze, in the 11 editions of the tournament so far—third highest after Russia (60) and China (50).