India’s largest contingent ever at a Deaflympics – 65 athletes – returned with the country’s richest haul from the event in Caxias do Sul, in southern Brazil.

A total of 16 medals were won over the fortnight-long quadrennial event, including eight gold, one silver and seven bronze. The medals came from five of the 11 sports the Indians were competing in, with the shooting team picking up the most – three gold and two bronze.

India finished in ninth position on the medal table.

In fact, it was the shooting contingent that first put India on the board when Dhanush Srikanth and Shourya Saini won gold and bronze respectively in the men’s 10m air rifle event.

The badminton squad got on the medal board on the same day, winning gold in the mixed team event after beating Japan in the final.

There were medals won in tennis and golf. And on the final day of competitions, the wrestling contingent won three medals.

Veteran grappler Virender Singh Yadav – fondly dubbed ‘Ghooga Pehelwan’ – won his fifth consecutive medal at his fifth successive appearance at the Deaflympics, winning bronze this time in the 74kg event to add to the three golds and one bronze medals he had won before travelling to Brazil.

Jerlin Jayaratchagan was the most decorated competitor from India at this edition of the Games, winning three gold medals. She helped the badminton mixed team finish on top, then won gold in the women’s singles and mixed doubles event to earn three gold medals.

Tennis player Prithvi Sekhar too won three medals – a silver with Dhananjay Dubey in the men’s doubles, and two bronze medals in the men’s singles and mixed doubles event with Jafreen Shaik.

Here’s a look at all the Indian medallists at the 2021 Deaflympics:

Shooting Athlete Medal Event Dhanush Srikanth

Gold

Men's 10m air rifle Abhinav Deshwal

Gold Men's 10m air pistol

Dhanush Srikanth/Priyesha Deshmukh

Gold Mixed team 10m air rifle

Shourya Saini

Bronze Men's 10m air rifle

Vedika Sharma

Bronze Women's 10m air rifle



Badminton Athlete Medal Event Jerlin Jayaratchagan

Gold Women's singles

Jerlin Jayaratchagan/Abhinav Sharma

Gold Mixed doubles

Team Gold Mixed team

Abhinav Sharma

Bronze Men's singles



Tennis Athlete Medal Event Prithvi Sekhar/Dhananjay Dubey

Silver Men's doubles

Prithvi Sekhar/Jafreen Shaik

Bronze Mixed doubles

Prithvi Sekhar

Bronze Men's singles



Wrestling Athlete Medal Event Sumit Dahiya

Gold

Men's freestyle 97kg

Virender Singh

Bronze Men's freestyle 74kg

Amit Krishan

Bronze Men's freestyle 86kg



Golf Athlete Medal Event Diksha Dagar

Gold Women's individual

