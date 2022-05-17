Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia won the 65kg trials for the Commonwealth Games while Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia also expectedly triumphed in their respective categories on Tuesday.

The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will begin on July 28.

In the 57kg, Tokyo Games silver medallist Ravi Kumar Dahiya won by fall against Vijay and eked out a win by technical superiority against Aman in the final.

There was intense competition in the 74kg where Naveen emerged champion with a TSU win over Gaurav Baliyan, who recently win a silver in Asian Championship in 79kg.

In the 86kg, Deepak Punia easily sailed through, winning against Vickey (4-3) and Sanjeet. In the 97kg, Satyawart Kadiyan and Mausam Khatri lost as Deepak claimed his place in the Indian team with an authoritative win over talented Sahil Ahlawat.

Mohit won the controversy-marred 125kg final.

Bajrang booked his berth in the national team with wins over Sujeet (4-0) and Vishal Kalliraman (2-1).

“You will soon see the Bajrang who ruled the mat in 2018... I have just started competing after a long gap, injury was also there, so certainly there is a bit of hesitancy in going for attacks,” Bajrang was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added: “But you will soon the Bajrang of 2018 (who dominated the mat across globe). It’s just a matter of playing more matches. I have World Championship in mind, and will play Ranking Series events before that. I will get better with more competitive bouts.”