Rahul Tripathi led a stunning batting performance that was followed by a powerful bowling display by Sunrisers Hyderabad to beat Mumbai Indians by 3 runs in a thrilling Indian Premier League 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday. With this victory, SRH ensured that they still remain in contention for the playoffs.

Although MI openers Rohit Sharma (48) and Ishan Kishan (43) set up just the right foundation to fight against the 194-run target set up by SRH, Umran Malik (3/23) triggered a mini-collapse as he dismissed Kishan, Tilak Varma (8) and Daniel Sams (15) to put the brakes on MI’s chase.

However, a late batting cameo by Tim David that saw him score an 18-ball 46 almost threatened to take the game away from SRH. He scored 26 runs off T Natarajan (0/60) in the eighteenth over but was run out off the last ball. Then a wicket-maiden penultimate over by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/26), however, effectively sealed the deal for his side.

Earlier in the game, SRH’s decision to try Priyam Garg (42) at the top of the order fetched them results as the 21-year-old produced a superb innings while sharing a 78-run partnership with Rahul Tripathi after the in-form Abhishek Sharma (9) was dismissed in the third over.

Ably supported by Garg and Nicholas Pooran (38), Tripathi hit 76 off 44 balls to help Sunrisers Hyderabad to a competitive 193 for six in their IPL encounter against Mumbai Indians. Pooran, who had been promoted to No. 3, joined the party after Garg was dismissed by Ramandeep Singh (3/20).

Led by Ramandeep, the MI bowlers were able to launch a modest recovery as they dismissed Pooran, Tripathi, and Aiden Markram (2) in the span of eight deliveries. SRH skipper Kane Williamson (8) who came lower down the order continued to struggle with getting the runs flowing this season as he was unable to get in the big shots during death.

Washington Sundar (9) and Williamson could only manage one boundary in the final two overs, yielding 19 runs. As a result, SRH fell just seven runs short of a 200-plus total but it proved to be enough for their bowlers to defend.