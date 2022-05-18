Editor’s note: This article will be updated through the final set of fixtures based on how the scenarios play out.

The Indian Premier League 2022 was meant to give a fresh new look to the tournament with the addition of two new teams. A look at the points table shows that it was, in fact, a season of change.

One of the new franchises, Gujarat Titans dominated the league phase to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs while the other new franchise, Lucknow Super Giants are also all but guaranteed to get there.

The biggest change of them all is, perhaps, the transition that the most successful teams in the history of the league – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings – became the first two be knocked out of the playoffs race.

After all teams have played 13 matches, Titans sit on top with 20 points and an assured place in Qualifier 1 (guaranteed top-two finish).

With just one league match to go for all franchises, the qualification scenarios elsewhere is still rather open.

Here’s a look at how the points table is and what the remaining matches are (will be updated daily till spots are confirmed):

Points table after SRH vs MI Team Pld Won Lost Net Run Rate Pts Q GT 13 10 3 0.391 20 2 RR 13 8 5 0.304 16 3 LSG 13 8 5 0.262 16 4 DC 13 7 6 0.255 14 5 RCB 13 7 6 -0.323 14 6 KKR 13 6 7 0.160 12 7 PBKS 13 6 7 -0.043 12 8 SRH 13 6 7 -0.230 12 9 CSK 13 4 9 -0.206 8 10 MI 13 3 10 -0.577 6

Remaining matches S.No Date Match-up Time Venue 66 18-05-22 Wed KKR vs LSG 7:30 PM DY Patil Stadium 67 19-05-22 Thu RCB vs GT 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 68 20-05-22 Fri RR vs CSK 7:30 PM Brabourne - CCI 69 21-05-22 Sat MI vs DC 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium 70 22-05-22 Sun SRH vs PBKS 7:30 PM Wankhede Stadium

Gujarat Titans (Q)

Remaining match: RCB (Wankhede Stadium)

If you’ve seen Ashish Nehra’s picture nonchalantly drinking coconut water in the ground, that’s the exact situation GT find themselves in. Relaxed and chilled out. They’ve qualified and will stay on top of the table and definitely play in Qualifier 1. What a first season for Hardik Pandya and Co.

Rajasthan Royals

Remaining match: CSK (Brabourne Stadium)

RR’s win over LSG made the points table interesting as it ensured there were going to be at least two teams competing for one crucial spot in the top two. By displacing LSG on the second spot with 16 points and a better Net Run Rate, they now need to seal that spot with a victory over CSK to make sure they end the league stage with 18 points.

Because LSG will have already played against KKR on Wednesday, Samson and Co will have an advantage of knowing the exact equation needed for them to perform better with the NRR when they play their last league match against CSK on Saturday.

Mathematically, RR can still miss out on playoffs if they lose, LSG move to 18 and DC, RCB win to end up on 16 with better NRRs. But that seems unlikely.

Lucknow Super Giants

Remaining match: KKR (DY Patil Stadium)

The scenario remains the same for LSG as is for RR but they must ensure as big a finish as possible in their last game against KKR to ensure a top two finish, ahead of RR. Otherwise, they’re likely to end up in the third or fourth spot with an eliminator to play.

As is the case with RR, mathematically, LSG too can still miss out on playoffs if they lose, RR move to 18 and DC, RCB win to end up on 16 with better NRRs. But that too seems unlikely.

Delhi Capitals

Remaining match: MI (Wankhede Stadium)

DC stand a great chance to finish in the top four if they are able to win their last league match against bottom-place MI. Their NRR is a big advantage for them and right now, is the best among teams that are stuck with 14 points or with 12 points and dependent on other results to go their way. If both RR and LSG lose their final games and DC wins theirs, they may even have a chance to finish in the top two. One can dream eh, Delhi fans?

A 14-point tiebreak scenario with four teams too will favour DC.

DC also play after RCB vs GT, and that result will make things more clearer for them.

However, there is a real possibility DC could miss out if they lose against MI after RCB moved to 16.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Remaining match: GT (Wankhede Stadium)

It’s not looking good once again, RCB fans. In a season that showed promise in the early stage, the rush for calculators at the end must feel like an awfully familiar feeling.

So, RCB must win their last match, plain and simple. That it is against table-toppers GT and that they need a big margin is going to make things even harder as their NRR took a severe blow in the middle-phase of the competition. They need to ensure they not only finish with 16 points but also better their NRRs, which is the poorest among the sides still in contention.

However, a win alone is unlikely to be enough as they would still be dependent on MI beating DC in their last match. In the case that DC lose against MI and RCB loses against GT, four teams, including RCB and DC, might tie on 14 points, bringing NRR into play which won’t end well for them.

Long story short: Defeat GT, hope MI do them a huge favour against DC.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Remaining match: LSG (Wankhede Stadium)

KKR are to face LSG in their last fixture. Currently, KKR are depending on an outside chance and teams getting stuck at 14 points to ensure there is some hope for them to qualify basis their NRR (which is quite good). In the event of a 14-point tie, KKR is the only team with a positive net run rate among the current 12-point club that includes them, SRH and PBKS.

Punjab Kings

Remaining match: SRH (Wankhede Stadium)

It’s not looking good for the Punjab side once again who have made it a habit to fall short at the final hurdle either by two points or on NRR in recent times.

PBKS, currently at 12 points, are in the same situation as SRH. But they have a small advantage since they will play the last game of the league stage. They’ll know just the equation needed to qualify, if they stand a chance. If DC or RCB win their last match and move to 16 points, then PBKS will already be knocked out.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Remaining match: PBKS (Wankhede Stadium)

Their win against MI added some spice in the already competitive points table as SRH kept their playoffs hope alive but their negative NRR and a mere 12 points means that they will need to win with a big margin against PBKS, who are also competing for the same spot with 12 points as well. In the scenario that both DC and RCB (preferably KKR too) lose their last matches, PBKS vs SRH on the final day could be a mad scramble for one playoff spot with heavy NRR implications coming into play for both sides.

Chennai Super Kings (Eliminated)

Remaining match: RR (Brabourne Stadium)

The second team to be eliminated in the tournament, CSK are up against RR in their final encounter. Because RR is almost sure to qualify in the Top 4, a CSK win is unlikely to affect anybody’s chances. So, another opportunity to test bench strength.

Mumbai Indians (Eliminated)

Remaining match: DC (Wankhede Stadium)

A horror season for them as they were the first team to be knocked out but MI could still be kingmakers in the playoffs race. They could still make qualification tough for DC, if they manage to secure a win in their last game.