Quinton de Kock batted like a man with the midas touch as he slammed an unbeaten 140 runs off 70 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders to register the highest indicual score of Indian Premier League 2022. The KKR batters were up against a de Kock that was hitting everything that came his way – be it pace or spin.
The bowling figures of nearly all KKR bowlers were ruined but it was Tim Southee who had to bear the brunt of the carnage the worst as the LSG opener plundered him for 27 runs in the 19th over.
The South African wicket-keeper along with captain KL Rahul also brought up the highest opening partnership in IPL history as the duo carried their bats to propel Lucknow Super Giants to a colossal 210-run total.
It was one of the finest knocks in IPL history and unsurprisingly, it drew plenty of reactions on social media.
