Quinton de Kock batted like a man with the midas touch as he slammed an unbeaten 140 runs off 70 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders to register the highest indicual score of Indian Premier League 2022. The KKR batters were up against a de Kock that was hitting everything that came his way – be it pace or spin.

The bowling figures of nearly all KKR bowlers were ruined but it was Tim Southee who had to bear the brunt of the carnage the worst as the LSG opener plundered him for 27 runs in the 19th over.

The South African wicket-keeper along with captain KL Rahul also brought up the highest opening partnership in IPL history as the duo carried their bats to propel Lucknow Super Giants to a colossal 210-run total.

It was one of the finest knocks in IPL history and unsurprisingly, it drew plenty of reactions on social media.

Here’s a look at some Twitter reactions for Quinton de Kock’s epic knock:

Quinton de Kock, take a bow. Perhaps his best ever IPL innings. Has attacked everyone, including scoring against his weaker suit - spin. #IPL2022 #LSGvsKKR — Aakash Sivasubramaniam (@aakashs26) May 18, 2022

CENTURY! What a knock. 2nd IPL ton for Quinton de Kock, he gave them a chance and once they didn't take it, he has made the most of it and scores a century. Not quite an easy deck, he has done well. Well played, Quinny. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) May 18, 2022

Highest unbeaten opening stand in T20 cricket...

213* - Balaji Pai/Louis Bruce for Gibraltar vs Bulgaria at Marsa on 13 May 2022 (T20I)

210* - Quinton de Kock/KL Rahul for Lucknow SG vs Kolkata KR at N Mumbai 18 May 2022 (#IPL)#LSG#IPL2022#LSGvsKKR#KKRvsLSG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) May 18, 2022

The partnership of 210 runs between de Kock and Rahul today



- Highest opening stand in IPL

- Second highest unbeaten stand in IPL

- Third highest stand in IPL#LSGvsKKR — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) May 18, 2022

#LSG opening duo turning it on tonight. Cracking knock by de Kock 😜 #IPL2022 #LSGvsKKR — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) May 18, 2022

I think this is what being "in the zone" is. #QuintondeKock. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 18, 2022

This is a superb knock from @QuinnyDeKock69! He's a good batter vs pace but the way he took on spinners and especially Narine tonight was the standout. Well played 👏🏽 #LSGvsKKR #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/Kdiz8WRv6H — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 18, 2022

What mad hitting by deKock here tonight along with the captain @klrahul 🔥 Fiesty and incredible! Tumbling records at IPL! Lagey raho @LucknowIPL 👏 👏 #LSGvKKR #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 18, 2022

Cometh the hour cometh the man! Superb knock Quinton 🤩 #QuintonDeKock #LSGvsKKR #IPL2022 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) May 18, 2022

I'd be a bit disappointed if Quinton de Kock doesn't end up getting a hundred tonight. And that reverse-swept six off Sunil Narine alone raised my hopes and made me greedy. #KKRvLSG #IPL2022 — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) May 18, 2022

Putting the ‘Ton’ in Quinton! What a superstar! What a player 💯 🔥 Well played Brotherman 👏 @QuinnyDeKock69 pic.twitter.com/3mXt6IRALD — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 18, 2022

Perfection in numbers here.



Quinton de Kock 140(70), 10 fours, 10 sixes, SR 200. — Rahul Warrier (@rahulw_) May 18, 2022

This is breathtaking hitting from Quinton de Kock. So much power, so much range. Feel he's never *quite* delivered on his potential in T20 - will be interesting to see if the shift to white ball only just takes him to the next tier. — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) May 18, 2022

Highest opening stand in IPL history this 👏👏👏



Quinton de Kock on fire 🔥🔥🔥#IPL2022 #KKRvsLSG — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) May 18, 2022

Highest individual scores in IPL

175* C Gayle RCB v PWI Bengaluru 2013

158* B McCullum KKR v RCB Bengaluru 2008

140* Q de Kock LSG v KKR Mumbai DYP 2022

133* AB de Villiers RCB v MI Mumbai WS 2015

132* KL Rahul PK v RCB Dubai 2020#IPL2022 #KKRvLSG pic.twitter.com/wMSxGC0c7Q — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) May 18, 2022

QuinTON de Knock! 🥳👏🏻#WhistlePodu — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 18, 2022