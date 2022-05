India’s Nikhat Zareen put on a stellar performance and won the gold medal by defeating Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas by unanimous decision in the 52kg final at the IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships in Istanbul on Thursday.

The 25-year-old had defeated Mexico’s Herrera Alvarez by unanimous decision to start off her campaign. She then beat Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg by a unanimous 5-0 verdict to reach the quarterfinals. She then assured India of its first World Championships medal by clinching a dominating 5-0 win against England’s Charley-Sian Taylor Davison. And in the semifinal, she won 5-0 against Brazil’s Caroline De Almeida.

Here are some reactions to Nikhat’s memorable victory:

#Boxing 🥊



IBA Women’s Boxing World Championships



World Champion, @nikhat_zareen! 🥇



🇮🇳 National anthem and a proud Zareen at Istanbul 2022. 💪🏽

https://t.co/Zz2SfG05lT pic.twitter.com/qKnvIJv6vJ — The Field (@thefield_in) May 19, 2022

🥁🥁🥁

Hail the New World Champion 👑@nikhat_zareen 🥊 wins 🇮🇳's 🔟th GOLD 🥇at Women's World Championships at Istanbul, Turkey 🇹🇷



Nikhat defeated 🇹🇭's J. Jitpong via a uninanimious decision to win a GOLD 🥳🥳



Heartiest congratulations Champ👏👏#IstanbulBoxing #Boxing pic.twitter.com/bNmEE3lH7g — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) May 19, 2022

NIKHAT ZAREEN! Put some respecc on the name 'cause issa WORLD CHAMPION 👑🥊🥇



She beats Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the 52kg final with a unanimous decision.



She may have had tears in her eyes in the end but her celebrations are giving 'Sit down, be humble' vibes. Fitting! pic.twitter.com/gFMGchEQir — Samreen (@SamreenRazz) May 19, 2022

Karnam Malleswari



Mary Kom



Mirabai Chanu



P V Sindhu



Nikhat Zareen



…that’s some company to be in! — Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) May 19, 2022

What a fight, Nikhat! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/XejGqmqERB — Inspire Institute of Sport (@IIS_Vijayanagar) May 19, 2022

Heartiest congratulations to the World Champion @nikhat_zareen 👑 Proud of your achievement! — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) May 19, 2022

India’s @nikhat_zareen is a world champion! 



The 25-year-old beats Thailand’s Jitpong Jutamas by unanimous decision in the 52kg final at the IBA Women’s Boxing World C’ship.



Stunning performance by Nikhat! Aggressive from the word go. Wonderful celebrations at the end. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uCt9RmHflM — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) May 19, 2022

Congratulations #NikhatZareen

You’ve done India proud. 🙏🏻

Jai Hind! — bhaavna arora (@BhaavnaArora) May 19, 2022

Fantabulous.. #NikhatZareen is the new boxing world champion. A proud moment for India. Hard work and a little support goes a long way. @nikhat_zareen congratulations to you! Way to go girl!! Bravo!! 👏👏👏👏💪💪💪💐💐💐❤️❤️ — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) May 19, 2022

Congratulation to the world champion @nikhat_zareen .well played 🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/TNqHOWJLQj — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) May 19, 2022

What a win this is @nikhat_zareen Congratulations, World Champion 👏 pic.twitter.com/64k9Zv4eQt — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 19, 2022

🇮🇳 boxers to win gold at the World Championships.



Mary Kom 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇

Sarita Devi 🥇

Jenny RL 🥇

Lekha KC 🥇

Nikhat Zareen 🥇 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) May 19, 2022

NIKHAT ZAREEN 🙌🏼



10th GOLD for India at Women’s World Boxing Ch’ships



Only 5th Indian boxer to do so, and 2nd after Mary Kom to win it outside India (yes, that is of huge significance)



But the fact that it is 1st by an Indian in an Olympic category surely holds most importance — Vaibhav Manocha (@BeingMinchu) May 19, 2022

2011- Junior World Champion

2022- Senior World Champion.



It's been a long journey with its fair share of ups (and downs), but she's well and truly arrived!



Congratulations @nikhat_zareen , you've made the country proud! 💪🏾🇮🇳 — Aman Shah (@aman812) May 19, 2022

WORLD CHAMPION NIKHAT ZAREEN!!!!



And pretty dominating performance at that...



JUST AWESOME!!!!



That left hand was really fire in the beginning, until the right came in towards the end as well...#WomenBoxingWorlds — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) May 19, 2022