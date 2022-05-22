KL Rahul will lead India in the five-match T20I series against South Africa following the Indian Premier League season, with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah not featuring in the 18-member squad.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for South Africa series, according to PTI, however there was no mention of that in the press release issued by the Board.

Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh have been impressive in IPL 2022, and the raw pace of the former and the accuracy of the latter have evidently impressed the selectors enough to name them in the squad.

Dinesh Karthik, who has not been part of the national white-ball set-up for a while, having last played an international in 2019, makes a comeback. He has been in fine form for RCB for most of IPL 2022 and had stated earlier in the tournament that he had been working hard to earn a call-up, especially with the T20 World Cup coming up later this year in Australia.

T20I Squad to face South Africa: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (vice-captain) (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

The series starts on 9 June in Delhi, followed by matches in Cuttack, Vizag, Rajokt and Bengaluru.

South Africa tour of India Day Date Match Venue Thursday 9th June 1st T20I Delhi Sunday 12th June 2nd T20I Cuttack Tuesday 14th June 3rd T20I Vizag Friday 17th June 4th T20I Rajkot Sunday 19th June 5th T20I Bengaluru

More to follow