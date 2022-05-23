In what turned out to be an epic final stretch to another epic title race, Manchester City retained the Premier League title in the most dramatic of fashion as they hauled themselves back from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with three goals in the space of a little over five minutes on Sunday.

Ilkay Gundogan came off the bench to score twice with Rodri also on target as Pep Guardiola’s men held off Liverpool’s title charge to win the league by a point.

In scenes reminiscent of the first of City’s now six league titles in 11 seasons when Sergio Aguero scored a 93rd minute winner to deny Manchester United the title on goal difference, the champions produced a remarkable comeback at the Etihad.

Manchester City are crowned champions after incredible turn around against Aston Villa

Goals from Matty Cash and former Liverpool favourite Philippe Coutinho looked set to gift the Reds the title by putting Villa - coached by Steven Gerrard - 2-0 up against City.

Jurgen Klopp’s men did their job by also coming from a goal down to beat Wolves 3-1 at Anfield, but City’s rescue act ensured Liverpool’s bid for an unprecedented quadruple is over.

Gundogan started the comeback as he headed in Raheem Sterling’s cross at the back post.

Rodri then side-footed home from outside the box and Gundogan completed the fightback by tapping home Kevin De Bruyne’s cross at the back post.

Guardiola said before the game he wanted no repeat of Aguero’s legendary late strike a decade ago.

But the Catalan was the most relieved man in Manchester as he sealed the 10th league title of his coaching career in just 13 seasons.

Fans swarmed onto the pitch to celebrate at full-time and the crossbar at the goal where City scored their goals was snapped under the weight of supporters sitting on it. The atmosphere was very different inside the Etihad 15 minutes from time when they appeared to have handed the title on a plate to Liverpool.

But in the end, a title race that saw both teams cross 90 points, got a deserving winner while Liverpool fought all the way to the end.

Here are some of the reactions to Manchester City winning the title:

“These guys are legends. When you win in this country four times in five years, it is because these guys are so special. They will be remembered forever. “The last game is special. A lot of emotion against a good Aston Villa team. We are playing in non normal circumstances. We had to handle it. After their second goal it was really difficult. It was ‘get the first goal’, then we had momentum and our people did the rest. Gundo is the best runner we have. After we equalised, we had the feeling we could score again. Winning at home with our fans is the best.” “I’ve never see a team like Liverpool in my life. I know how tough it is but they help us be a better team season by season. Big congratulations to them.” — City boss Pep Guardiola

Congratulations to Man City and Pep Guardiola. Thank you to Aston Villa and Wolverhampton for making a proper game of it. It’s not the result we wanted. It was a bit of a rollercoaster. I don’t know the results exactly but I know Villa were 1-0 up –- were they 2-0 up as well? Of course at the moment there’s disappointment here as well. 92 points is absolutely incredible. We wanted it all, but now it’s OK. Finishing second is the story of my life. I’m still record holder for not getting promoted in Germany with the highest points tally. You need to get more points than any other teams, but we didn’t do that.” — LFC boss Jurgen Klopp

Well, well... a 3-2 at Etihad on the final day of the season ah? #PremierLeague https://t.co/MOmwNzUWmz — The Field (@thefield_in) May 22, 2022

Extraordinary last day. Congratulations to @ManCity on another @premierleague title. And what an incredible way to win it. Thanks to both them and @LFC for the entertainment. Well played. 👏🏻👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) May 22, 2022

"The TOP players will find a way to win"



Roy Keane says the Manchester City players deserve HUGE credit for the way they turned the game around today 👏 pic.twitter.com/gxFFy1dn9K — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 22, 2022

Campeones campeones , I love you @ManCity 💙 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) May 22, 2022

Manchester City consagrándose campeón de la Premier League luego de ganar 3-2 con una remontada de locura en el tramo final de la última jornada. SELLO SKY BLUE. pic.twitter.com/rdEgpXbGgo — Invictos (@InvictosSomos) May 22, 2022

37' — Aston Villa 1-0 Manchester City

69' — Aston Villa 2-0 Manchester City

76' — Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester City

78' — Aston Villa 2-2 Manchester City

81' — Aston Villa 2-3 Manchester City



What a turnaround for #MCFC, Premier League champions 2021-22.https://t.co/0Xege9lRMu pic.twitter.com/1x45BrGoaw — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) May 22, 2022

You know you want to watch it again...😉



Watch the match highlights and our @premierleague trophy lift! 🎥 pic.twitter.com/FBa7kUVJk1 — Manchester City (@ManCity) May 22, 2022

Manchester City are Premier League Champions! 🏆

Liverpool FC pushed them all the way!

What a final @premierleague match day!

What a finish to a brilliant season!

What a battle between these two fabulous clubs…I’m exhausted!

When does the new season begin? 😉#PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/VgYENfgIwy — Seema Jaswal (@seemajaswal) May 22, 2022

Guardiola on how City scored three goals in five minutes: "I called Real Madrid and they gave me good advice." — Mark Critchley (@mjcritchley) May 22, 2022

Pep Guardiola at #ManCity:



Premier League 🏆🏆🏆🏆

EFL Cup 🏆🏆🏆🏆

Community Shield 🏆🏆

FA Cup 🏆



1️⃣1️⃣ Trophies in 6️⃣ Years 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2QW01rkLYL — City Chief (@City_Chief) May 22, 2022

Maybe City should give this man a statue, too 🔥😂 Congrats Gündo, Congrats @ManCity 🏆💪🏼 @IlkayGuendogan — Leroy Sané (@leroy_sane) May 22, 2022

Sgt pep is GOD I love this game MCFC CHAMPIONS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 22, 2022

Heartbreaking, that. But Liverpool did their job today and can be proud of how they fought their way back into the title race from 14 points behind.



It has been an incredible season. So many joyous days and nights. And it’s not over yet. The big one is still up for grabs. KTF. — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) May 22, 2022

What a match 🔥🔥

What a comeback 🔥🔥

What a TEAM 🔥🔥

What a CLUB 🔥🔥

Congratulations to @ManCity on winning @premierleague 21/22 🏆💙 https://t.co/UvVVZCz2FH — Pablo Zabaleta (@pablo_zabaleta) May 22, 2022

Well done @ManCity had 4 mini heart attacks! 💙💙💙💙💙 — Micah Richards (@MicahRichards) May 22, 2022

Hugo Lloris:



“Liverpool and Manchester City are monsters.” #awlive [sky] — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 22, 2022

2022 best five European League winners 🏆



Real Madrid 🇪🇸

AC Milan 🇮🇹

PSG 🇫🇷

Bayern Munich 🇩🇪

Manchester City 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) May 22, 2022

“They’ll be trying for a long time son to do what we’ve just done” pic.twitter.com/un3XPlRw18 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 22, 2022

Thanks for making me cry again like at QPR @ManCity x pic.twitter.com/hLVy6KhGwY — Amy (@Amy_P21) May 22, 2022

3,405 minutes were played in the Premier League for the champion to be found in these FIVE crucial minutes 🤯 pic.twitter.com/BRmPPTTX0A — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 22, 2022

For the fourth time in the last five seasons, @ManCity won as many as 14 away #PL matches 🛣🚗



Between 1992/93 and 2016/17, only two teams – Arsenal (once) and Chelsea (twice) – won 14 away games in a single season pic.twitter.com/o70A1v5yMj — Premier League (@premierleague) May 23, 2022

With AFP inputs