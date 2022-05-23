Just two weeks since she broke the 20-year-old national record, Jyothi Yarraji bettered her own mark in the women’s 100m hurdles event at the Loughborough International Athletics meet in England.

Jyothi clocked 13.11 seconds to set the new national standard after breaking her own record of 13.23s that she set at the Cyprus International Meet on May 11. That was, incidentally, the third time she had crossed the previous national mark but the first time it had been ratified.

In 2020, at the Inter-University meet in Moodbidri, Karnataka, the 22-year-old had first crossed Anuradha Biswal’s record of 13.38s, set in 2002. The record didn’t stand though since no NADA official or Athletics Federation of India technical delegate was present.

Then earlier this year, at the Federation Cup in Kozhikode, she clocked 13.09s but the timing could not be counted due to the illegal +2.1 metre/second wind speed that aided her – which was just 0.1 m/s more than what is allowed.

Now that she had already managed to get a legal record set, she went one better.