Reigning French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova said she physically “hit the wall” as she lost in the first round at Roland Garros on Monday, losing 1-6, 6-2, 6-3 to French teenager Diane Parry.

The Czech world No 2 was playing her first match since February having been sidelined with an elbow injury.

She looked to be in control up a set and a break, but dropped six games in a row to the 19-year-old Parry before again blowing an early lead in the deciding set.

“I think set and 2-0, that was where I hit the wall,” said Krejcikova, who had yet to play on clay this season.

“I just think I just collapsed physically, and, I mean, it was tough because I didn’t play the matches.”

Krejcikova was booed when she returned from a bathroom break between the second and third sets, as the crowd on Court Philippe Chatrier got behind Parry.

“I mean, I don’t know what happened. I don’t know why. But I guess whatever I do is at some point booed, so that’s how it is. That’s life. Yeah, I don’t know why that happened.

Krejcikova is set to tumble out of the top 10 after becoming the third women’s top-10 seed to lose in the opening round after Ons Jabeur and Garbine Muguruza.

But she said she had no regrets about making her comeback at a Grand Slam.

“For sure, I didn’t want to miss this one,” said Krejcikova, who last year became the first player to win both the singles and doubles at Roland Garros since Mary Pierce in 2000.

“I think I have to start somewhere, so it’s a pity that it had to be here and I didn’t have any other matches, but I think it’s good way to move forward.”

Women’s singles R1

Iga Swiatek (POL x1) bt Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) 6-2, 6-0

Alison Riske (USA) bt Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-3, 6-3

Zheng Qinwen (CHN) bt Maryna Zanevska (BEL) 6-3, 6-1

Martina Trevisan (ITA) bt Harriet Dart (GBR) 6-0, 6-2

Daria Saville (AUS) bt Valentini Grammatikopoulou (GRE) 6-1, 6-2

Petra Kvitova (CZE x32) bt Anna Bondar (HUN) 7-6 (7/0), 6-1

Bianca Andreescu (CAN) bt Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL) 3-6, 7-5, 6-0

Amanda Anisimova (USA x27) bt Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7-5, 6-4

Victoria Azarenka (x15) bt Ana Bogdan (ROM) 6-7 (7/9), 7-6 (7/1), 6-2

Andrea Petkovic (GER) bt Oceane Dodin (FRA) 6-4, 6-2

Diane Parry (FRA) bt Barbora Krejcikova (CZE x2) 1-6, 6-2, 6-3